Patrick Mahomes Cradles Daughter Sterling in Leopard Print Baby Carrier — See the Sweet Photo!
Patrick Mahomes and fiancée Brittany Matthews welcomed daughter Sterling Skye in February
Patrick Mahomes is keeping his little girl by his side.
On Tuesday, the new dad, 26, was photographed sweetly looking at his daughter Sterling Skye, 7 months, as he held her against his chest in a leopard print baby carrier.
Sterling, whom Mahomes shares with fiancée Brittany Matthews, is focused on Mahomes' necklace in the photo, using her little hands to play with the silver chain.
Matthews, 26, posted the adorable photo to her Instagram Story, which Mahomes later reposted.
Last week, Matthews celebrated 7 months with her daughter, sharing new photos of the little girl to her Instagram Story.
In the snaps, baby Sterling smiles in her high chair while holding a teething toy in her mouth. The little one looks too cute in her purple gingham bib with her big blue eyes looking into the camera.
"Can't believe my girl turned 7 months yesterday 😭😭😭," Matthews wrote alongside a photo of her daughter.
On the next slide, the mom of one added, "This girl makes everyday [sic] worth it and just fills my heart with so much love ❤️🥺"
Mahomes and Matthews set a 2022 wedding date in March but did not reveal their venue or spill specific details about their plans at the time. In a July interview with PEOPLE, Mahomes said he's envisioning a big role for Sterling when he and Matthews tie the knot.
"She'll be, I think, a little over a year old by the time the wedding happens ... so hopefully she'll be able to be the flower girl and be able to be walking by then and do all that cool stuff," he said. "But she'll be a part of the wedding no matter what."