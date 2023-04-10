Patrick Mahomes is having a fun-filled first Easter as a father of two!

The Super Bowl-winning quarterback, 27, enjoyed time with son Patrick "Bronze" Lavon, 4 months, and daughter Sterling Skye, 2, as they celebrated the holiday together, as seen on wife Brittany Mahomes' Instagram.

The Mahomes family matched in orange for the occasion, taking adorable photos together before embarking on an Easter egg hunt alongside family and friends.

"Happy Easter🫶🏼," Brittany captioned her post, which Patrick reshared on his own Instagram page.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

L: Caption . PHOTO: Brittany Mahomes/Instagram R: Caption . PHOTO: Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

The Kansas City Current co-owner, 27, shared beautiful shots of her family on Instagram in February, posing with husband Patrick and their two kids.

"Thanking God everyday for these 3🤎," she captioned the sweet shots, which began with a side-profile photo of the mom of two holding her infant son, who was swaddled tightly, as she looked down at him.

Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

Brittany leaned into Patrick in the second shot, where they sat as Sterling perched herself on Patrick's lap, and he held Bronze on the opposite side. The family was dressed in matching neutrals, with Brittany wearing a sheer maxi dress with floral appliques in the photos.

In December, Brittany got emotional about the shifts in her little family since welcoming Bronze.

"Just a little emotional today thinking about how blessed I am and how proud of this little angel I am," she wrote. "She has been doing so good as a big sister. She loves her brother so much & has been just the best little helper!!"

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes with son Bronze and daughter Sterling. Melissa Loren Photography

She continued, "I felt like so many people were trying to put this negative idea of how much she was gonna hate not being the only child into my head & it was kind of starting to upset me…."

"If you are a new mom, or about to become a mama of multiple kiddos, just know everyone's story is different & don't let other people's ideas get to you!" she concluded. "It's your family & your own journey. It will all work out, stay positive and enjoy every second of it🙏🏼🤍."