Patrick Mahomes Reveals How His Brother Helped Him Put a Unique Spin on His Baby Boy's Name

Patrick Mahomes is already working on creating special family bonds for his newborn son.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback began Wednesday's team press conference by opening up about welcoming son "Patrick 'Bronze' Lavon Mahomes III earlier this week.

"It's awesome to bring in a son and to add to my family," the new dad of two shared. "Everything went great, everything went smooth and Brittany's a champ, so it's been really cool."

When it came to naming his little boy, the 27-year-old NFL Star knew he wanted to continue his family's legacy, while also creating ties with their 21-month-old daughter, Sterling Skye.

"We wanted them to have that connection and them to be brother and sister forever and I've always wanted to do Patrick Lavon Mahomes III. I've thought about that since I was really like five, six years old," he shared.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Patrick had assumed the little guy's nickname would be "Tre" until his brother offered a suggestion that fit better with Sterling's name.

"My brother Jackson, whenever we were trying to find something that was a little unique and different, said, 'What about Bronze? It fits perfectly with Sterling,'" he shared. "I think it works out well."

"He can have his own thing now, where he's not Patrick, he's Bronze — even though he's Patrick. And Sterling and Bronze can have that connection, moving forward."

The couple announced the arrival of their second baby together by revealing the name of their son via a joint Instagram post on Monday.

Alongside a photo of the infant's legs in a brown and white onesie, the NFL player and his wife simply wrote in the caption, "Patrick 'Bronze' Lavon Mahomes III 🤴🏽11/28/22 7lbs 8oz 🤍."

A silver chain with the name "Bronze" engraved in the middle can be seen in the photo on top of a blanket that reads, "Mahomes."