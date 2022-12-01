Patrick Mahomes Reveals How His Brother Helped Him Put a Unique Spin on His Baby Boy's Name

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes are parents to a newborn son — Patrick Lavon III, known as Bronze, and daughter Sterling Skye, 21 months,

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 1, 2022 01:50 PM
Brittany and Patrick Mahomes Thanksgiving
The Mahomes family. Photo: Jesse Salter Photography

Patrick Mahomes is already working on creating special family bonds for his newborn son.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback began Wednesday's team press conference by opening up about welcoming son "Patrick 'Bronze' Lavon Mahomes III earlier this week.

"It's awesome to bring in a son and to add to my family," the new dad of two shared. "Everything went great, everything went smooth and Brittany's a champ, so it's been really cool."

When it came to naming his little boy, the 27-year-old NFL Star knew he wanted to continue his family's legacy, while also creating ties with their 21-month-old daughter, Sterling Skye.

"We wanted them to have that connection and them to be brother and sister forever and I've always wanted to do Patrick Lavon Mahomes III. I've thought about that since I was really like five, six years old," he shared.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Patrick had assumed the little guy's nickname would be "Tre" until his brother offered a suggestion that fit better with Sterling's name.

"My brother Jackson, whenever we were trying to find something that was a little unique and different, said, 'What about Bronze? It fits perfectly with Sterling,'" he shared. "I think it works out well."

"He can have his own thing now, where he's not Patrick, he's Bronze — even though he's Patrick. And Sterling and Bronze can have that connection, moving forward."

The couple announced the arrival of their second baby together by revealing the name of their son via a joint Instagram post on Monday.

Alongside a photo of the infant's legs in a brown and white onesie, the NFL player and his wife simply wrote in the caption, "Patrick 'Bronze' Lavon Mahomes III 🤴🏽11/28/22 7lbs 8oz 🤍."

A silver chain with the name "Bronze" engraved in the middle can be seen in the photo on top of a blanket that reads, "Mahomes."

Related Articles
https://www.instagram.com/brittanylynne/?hl=en Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes Credit: Brittany Mahomes Instagram
Patrick Mahomes and Wife Brittany Welcome Baby Boy, Son Patrick 'Bronze' — See the Sweet Photo
Patrick and Brittany Mahomes
All About Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes' Kids
Brittany Mahomes maternity photos
Brittany Mahomes Poses with Daughter in Sweet Baby Bump Shoot: 'Your Girls Are Ready For You'
Brittany Mahomes, Sterling Skye
Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Smiles in Snaps with Daughter Sterling, Who 'Said No to Photos Today'
Brittany and Patrick Mahomes Thanksgiving
Brittany and Patrick Mahomes Celebrate Thanksgiving with Daughter Ahead of Baby No. 2: 'Thankful'
https://www.instagram.com/p/ClJ-izwp-OP/?igshid=Zjc2ZTc4Nzk%3D. Brittany Mahomes Patrick Mahomes. Credit: Brittany and Jesse Salter Photography
Patrick Mahomes Reveals Ending to Pizza Snafu After Pregnant Wife Brittany Live Tweets Her Craving
Pregnant Brittany Mahomes and Sterling Bundle Up to Share a Hug on the Sidelines with Patrick
Patrick Mahomes Greeted By Daughter Sterling, 19 Months, on Field Ahead of Sunday Game
Patrick and Sterling Mahomes
Patrick Mahomes and Daughter Sterling, 20 Months, Are the Cutest Duo in Matching Sneakers: Photo
Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Spends Time with Patrick Mahomes' Family Ahead of Sunday Night Football
Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Cheers on Husband Patrick at Game After Sharing Sexy Maternity Photo
Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Celebrates Halloween with Celestial Family Costumes: 'The Sun, The Moon and The Ster'
Patrick Mahomes, Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Celebrate Halloween with Celestial Family Costumes
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cj6FnzPJKwW/ brittanylynne's profile picture brittanylynne Verified 🤎🍂🎃 1h
Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Snaps Family Photo with Patrick and Daughter Sterling at Pumpkin Patch
Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs kisses his finance Brittany Matthews before the start of the AFC Championship Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Arrowhead Stadium on January 30, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri
Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews' Relationship Timeline
Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Shows Sterling 'Coaching' from Her Seat During Patrick Mahomes' Win
Patrick Mahomes' Daughter Shows Off Custom 'Mahomes' Jacket as She Cheers on Dad at Sunday Game
Sterling Mahomes, Patrick Mahomes II, Brittany Mahomes
Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Says Sterling Is 'Just Waiting on Her Baby Brother' in Adorable Photo
Brittany and Patrick Mahomes
Patrick Mahomes and Sterling Are the Cutest Father-Daughter Duo While on 'Best Fam Trip': Photos
Brittany Mahomes /Instagram. patrick mahomes holding daughter with split of brittany mahomes . https://www.instagram.com/brittanylynne/?hl=en.
Brittany Mahomes Shares Sweet Photos of Husband Patrick Playing with Sterling at the Beach