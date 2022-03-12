Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews Share Family Photo with Baby Sterling Skye Ahead of Wedding

"My girls," Patrick Mahomes commented on a photo of himself, fiancée Brittany Matthews and 1-year-old daughter Sterling Skye kicking off the couple's Hawaiian wedding weekend

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews are gearing up for their nuptials, complete with the cutest flower girl.

The couple kicked off their Hawaiian wedding weekend Friday with some tropical festivities, sharing snapshots of the jubilation, including a family photo with 1-year-old daughter Sterling Skye. "My girls," Mahomes, 26, commented on the photo shared by Matthews.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback sported a printed blue and white Louis Vuitton ensemble, while his bride-to-be, 26, stuck with white, donning a strapless tulle minidress. Sterling looked tropical chic in a Versace t-shirt and floral printed skirt.

Matthews also shared some photos of the happy couple cutting a rug under strings of lights draped across palm trees. She traded her pointed stilettos for a pair of Air Jordans before hitting the dance floor.

Guests sipped on bottles of Coors Light printed with a picture of the couple.

The proud parents, who are high school sweethearts, got engaged in September 2020, when Mahomes popped the question to the former pro soccer player after the Chiefs' Super Bowl ring ceremony. They welcomed Sterling, their first child, last February.

Mahomes previously told PEOPLE that they plan on incorporating Sterling into the wedding day. "That's the hope," he said in July.

"She'll be, I think, a little over a year old by the time the wedding happens ... so hopefully she'll be able to be the flower girl and be able to be walking by then and do all that cool stuff," he added. "But she'll be a part of the wedding no matter what."

