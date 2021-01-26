Patrick Mahomes will play in the upcoming Super Bowl after winning last year's

Patrick Mahomes Cradles Pregnant Fiancée Brittany Matthews' Baby Bump as She Says 'Proud of You'

Brittany Matthews couldn't be prouder of Patrick Mahomes.

The personal trainer celebrated her fiancé's big win on Instagram Tuesday by sharing a photo of herself smiling with Mahomes, 25, as he cradles her baby bump. "Just so dang proud of you👏🏼 #RUNITBACK," Matthews captioned the post.

On Sunday, the quarterback led the Kansas City Chiefs to victory over the Buffalo Bills, 38-24, securing a spot in Super Bowl LV on Feb. 7, against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Chiefs were last year's Super Bowl champs, and with Mahomes returning from concussion protocol, the team was primed to make it to the big game for a second straight year.

For game day on Sunday, Matthews shared a pair of photos showing herself ready to cheer on her fiancé, writing, "Let's do this." She first announced her pregnancy news in September, shortly after the couple, who began dating in their teens, got engaged.

The mom-to-be shared a photo on Friday of a sweet present for their baby girl: a custom jean jacket with her father's name on it. In addition to his name and jersey number, the jacket proudly announces to the world that the star athlete is her "daddy."

In another personalized touch, on the sleeves are two photos of the couple's beloved family dogs. "Baby girl will be born ready for game days," Matthews wrote alongside a video showcasing the BROdenim jacket.