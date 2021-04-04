Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews Celebrate Baby Sterling's First Easter with Cute Family Photo

Baby's first Easter!

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews celebrated the spring holiday by sharing a family photo with their 6-week-old daughter Sterling Skye.



In the sweet snap, the couple smiles together as the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, 25, cradles his baby girl in his arms.



To make the moment even more adorable, the family all dressed in coordinating pastel outfits, with the fitness trainer, 25, opting for a yellow dress while Mahomes wore a blue shirt. Little Sterling also got in on the fun color scheme, wearing a pink and blue outfit.

"Easter," the star athlete, who could be seen wearing a boot in the image, fittingly captioned the photo.

Just last week, the couple also took their daughter to her first baseball game, as the Kansas City Royals kicked off their season by beating the Texas Rangers.

Mahomes and Matthews both shared a series of sweet family snaps from the big day, which they watched from a private box. In the photos, the couple smile together with their daughter, who sweetly wore a shirt with her father's name and jersey number on it.

"Opening Day💙 #goroyals," the new mama wrote alongside the images, as the football star captioned his own post with a crown emoji.

The family outing came as Mahomes and Matthews, who got engaged last year and recently set a date for their wedding, celebrated their ninth anniversary. The Super Bowl champ and his fiancée celebrated nine years together on Wednesday.

"9 Years with my Favorite Human❤️🥰 I Love You Lots!! #happyanniversary," Matthews captioned a pair of photos of the high school sweethearts smiling for the camera.

Mahomes shared one of the photos to his own Instagram, writing in the caption, "Year 9❤️."

While Matthews and Mahomes haven't shared many glimpses of Sterling on social media yet, Matthews revealed in a video on her Instagram Stories earlier this week that her daughter is almost always by her side.

"[For those] that are so concerned about where Sterling has been or if we've been leaving her or what she looks like and when we're gonna post a photo ... she's been with us everywhere we go," the new mom said. "I haven't left her for more than a few hours because I'm breastfeeding, so I either need to feed her or pump every three or so hours."

Matthews added that she and the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback are still figuring out how much they want to share online.