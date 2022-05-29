Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews Are Expecting Their Second Baby: 'Round 2!'
Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews are expanding their family!
The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and his trainer wife announced that they are expecting a second child in joint Instagram posts on Sunday.
"Round 2!" they simply captioned their trio of pictures, which feature Mahomes and Matthews, both 26, with 15-month-old daughter Sterling Skye, as well as an ultrasound image.
"Big sister duties ... coming soon," reads Sterling's sign announcing her sibling-to-be in the shots.
The longtime couple's baby news comes just two months after they got married in Hawaii following their initial engagement in Sept. 2020. They met while attending Whitehouse High School in Whitehouse, Texas.
In February, Matthews and Mahomes celebrated Sterling's 1st birthday on social media.
"My Ster Girl is ONE! I can't believe it🥺💕," the proud mom wrote. "YOU my sweet girl deserve the world!! Your Daddy & I love you more & more everyday, we can not wait to see where this life takes you & all the things you will conquer!"
"My ❤️ turns 1 today! Daddy loves you!" the Super Bowl champ added in his own post.