Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews Celebrate Kansas City NWSL Home Opener with Baby Sterling

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews welcomed their first child together, daughter Sterling Skye, on Feb. 20

It's game day for Patrick Mahomes and fiancée Brittany Matthews!

On Monday, the couple were joined by their 2-month-old daughter, Sterling Skye, as they celebrated the first home game for the Kansas City NWSL, a professional women's soccer team co-owned by Matthews.

In a picture shared to Mahomes' Instagram, the 25-year-old NFL star is decked out in the team's gear as he holds their baby girl in his arms. Matthews, also seen wearing a KC NWSL jersey, happily stands next to the father-daughter duo.

"chillin with the owner ⚽️," Mahomes captioned the cute family photo.

Matthews, 25, also posted the same image on her Instagram, as well as snaps from the game itself.

In one shot, Matthews is accompanied by Mahomes and his younger brother, Jackson, on the sidelines as they all pose in jerseys baring her name. Another photo shows Matthews and Mahomes smiling before the match.

"Get you a fiancé who rocks your name like you rock his 💯💕💕 @patrickmahomes," Matthews wrote on her Instagram Story, posting a video of the football player wearing her jersey.

Matthews was named part-owner of the KC NWSL in December. The team is Kansas City's first National Women's Soccer League franchise since FC Kansas City ceased operations in 2017.

Two months later, the fitness trainer welcomed Sterling, her first child with Mahomes, on Feb. 20.

Since then, she and Mahomes — high school sweethearts who got engaged in September — have been spending quality time with their baby girl.

Earlier this month, the new parents took Sterling out to her first baseball game, watching the Kansas City Royals — which is partly owned by Mahomes — kicked off their season by beating the Texas Rangers.

"Opening Day💙 #goroyals," Matthews captioned photos from the game, which showed Sterling wearing a shirt with Mahomes' name and jersey number on it.