Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews Celebrate 'Sweet' Daughter Sterling's 1st Birthday: 'Love You'

“She brings so much light & love to my life,” Brittany Matthews wrote to daughter Sterling Skye, celebrating the baby girl's 1st birthday in a sweet Instagram tribute

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews are celebrating one year with their baby girl!

The NFL star and his fiancée marked their daughter Sterling Skye's first birthday on Sunday by sharing a series of photos of her throughout the year.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"My ❤️ turns 1 today! Daddy loves you!" Mahomes captioned his Instagram post, including snaps of the father-daughter duo hanging out in a pool and Sterling wearing a football t-shirt in support of her dad.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Matthews shared a video on Instagram featuring sweet photos from all of Sterling's monthly milestones.

"My Ster Girl is ONE! I can't believe it🥺💕" the new mom wrote. "YOU my sweet girl deserve the world!! Your Daddy & I love you more & more everyday, we can not wait to see where this life takes you & all the things you will conquer! #stersworld."

Adding on her Instagram Story, Matthews wrote, "She brings so much light & love to my life, never knew how much I needed her till she came to this world! So beyond thankful for my Ster girl!"

Mahomes and Matthews celebrated Sterling's big day with an extravagant party, which Matthews documented on her Instagram Story.

In a tent filled with pink balloons and butterflies, the couple hosted a party with a ball pit, bounce house, cotton candy station, and other pink decor that read, "Sterling Skye is ONEderful."

The proud parents sat with their baby girl, surrounded by friends and family, as they helped her dig into her birthday cake. However, Matthews joked on her Instagram Story that Sterling was "not a fan of the mess."

sterling turns 1 sterling turns 1 sterling turns 1

Left: Credit: brittany matthews/ instagram Center: Credit: brittany matthews/ instagram Right: Credit: brittany matthews/ instagram

Mahomes and Matthews welcomed Sterling, their first child, on Feb. 20, 2021. The couple previously got engaged in September 2020, and announced they were expecting the same month.

At the time, Mahomes and Matthews said they would be "taking a small detour to the wedding" as they prepared to become parents. Now, with their daughter turning one, the couple is gearing up to walk down the aisle.

sterling turns 1 sterling turns 1 sterling turns 1

Left: Credit: brittany matthews/ instagram Center: Credit: brittany matthews/ instagram Right: Credit: brittany matthews/ instagram

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Matthews threw a festive bridal shower in December, complete with themed drinks, a photo booth, and bridal-themed games for her guests. While she and Mahomes have not revealed their wedding date yet, they do plan on including their young daughter in their big day.

Mahomes told PEOPLE in July that he and Matthews want to feature Sterling as their flower girl.

"She'll be, I think, a little over a year old by the time the wedding happens ... so hopefully she'll be able to be the flower girl and be able to be walking by then and do all that cool stuff," he said.