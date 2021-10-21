Patrick Mahomes' Fiancée Brittany Matthews Celebrates 8 Months with Baby Sterling Skye

Brittany Matthews is celebrating eight months with her little girl!

On Wednesday, Matthews shared a sweet video of her daughter Sterling Skye to commemorate her latest milestone. Sterling, whom Matthews shares with fiancé Patrick Mahomes, is officially 8 months old!

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the video, the mom of one approaches Sterling as she chews on a wooden sign that reads "eight months."

"You're supposed to take a photo with that not chew on it," Matthews says to baby Sterling before exclaiming: "But, are you eight months old today?!"

Sterling Skye Credit: Brittany Matthews/Instagram

Over the weekend, baby Sterling cheered on her NFL star dad, sporting an amazing outfit to match.

On Sunday, Matthews shared a series of photos of Sterling decked out in Kansas City Chiefs gear as she rooted for Mahomes in his game against the Washington Football Team. The Chiefs ultimately won the game 31-13.

The infant looked adorable in her customized denim jacket with her father's name on it. In addition to his name and jersey number, the jacket proudly announces to the world that the star athlete, 26, is her "daddy."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Sterling also sported a pair of customized Chiefs leggings that featured a photo of Mahomes in his NFL uniform. She also wore an oversized Chiefs headband to complete the look.

"My baby girl," Matthews wrote on one of the slides.

RELATED VIDEO: Brittany Matthews on Having Nanny with Baby Sterling When Necessary: 'Never Feel Guilty'

Matthews and Mahomes welcomed Sterling in February. The longtime couple began dating in their teens and got engaged in September 2020, with the athlete popping the question to the former pro soccer player after the Chiefs' Super Bowl ring ceremony.

Later that same month, the pair announced their pregnancy news, adding that they were "taking a small detour to the wedding."