Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews' 4-Month-Old Daughter Sterling Cuddles with Family Dog

Brittany Matthews and Patrick Mahomes welcomed their first baby, daughter Sterling Skye, in February

Baby Sterling has a new snuggle buddy!

On Thursday, the 4-month-old daughter of Brittany Matthews and Patrick Mahomes was pictured cuddling on the couch with Silver, one of the family's two pet dogs.

In the sweet photos, posted to the couple's dogs' Instagram account, Silver rests his head on baby Sterling, who is wearing an adorable pink and white polka dot onesie.

"Cuddles with my sis 💕," reads the photo caption, which Matthews, 25, also reposted to her Instagram Story.

Earlier this month, Mahomes, 25, and his fiancée celebrated their daughter's first Fourth of July with some fashionable photos.

Patrick Mahomes, brittany matthews Credit: Steel & Silver/Instagram; Inset: Joe Scarnici/Getty Images

Matthews shared pictures of their daughter looking cute and festive in a red and white striped peplum swimsuit with a blue headband, while lying on a red blanket, surrounded by red, white and blue stars.

"Happy 4th of July," the mom of one wrote in the caption.

Baby Sterling served multiple Independence Day looks over the holiday weekend, as Matthews shared another photo to her Instagram Story of the infant in a blue and white striped dress, with a red bow in her hair.

Mathews and Mahomes welcomed their first child on Feb. 20. The high school sweethearts previously got engaged last September, when Mahomes proposed on the same day he received his Super Bowl ring.

The growing family has since celebrated a number of firsts in Sterling's first few months of life, most recently Mahomes' first Father's Day as a dad. "Happy 1st Fathers Day!!! We love you," Matthews wrote on Instagram with a sweet family photo. Mahomes previously paid tribute to his wife-to-be on her first Mother's Day.

"Dear Sterling, thank you for making me a mommy and being the biggest blessing EVER, Mommy & Daddy love you more then [sic] you will ever understand," Matthews wrote in her own Mother's Day post.