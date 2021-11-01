The family of three went as Cruella characters, with baby daughter Sterling, 8 months, dressed as an adorable Dalmatian

Patrick Mahomes, Brittany Matthews and Baby Sterling Win Best Dressed — See Their Halloween Look

Baby Sterling's first Halloween was a success.

On Sunday, Brittany Matthews and her NFL star fiancé Patrick Mahomes shared photos of their costumes for the holiday, the first with baby daughter Sterling Skye, whom they welcomed in February. The 8-month-old went as an adorable Dalmatian dog as Dad dressed as a dog catcher next to Matthews as Cruella de Vil.

"Happy Halloween! 👻," Mahomes, 26, captioned a pair of photos, as Matthews wrote in the comment section, "Crushed it🔥🔥🔥🔥."

On her page, Matthews wrote, "Halloween 2021 🎃👻" and showed more photos from a Halloween costume party they attended, where they won "Best Dressed" during the event.

Mahomes and Matthews set a 2022 wedding date in March but did not reveal their venue or spill specific details about their plans at the time. In a July interview with PEOPLE, Mahomes said he's envisioning a big role for Sterling when he and Matthews tie the knot.

"She'll be, I think, a little over a year old by the time the wedding happens ... so hopefully she'll be able to be the flower girl and be able to be walking by then and do all that cool stuff," he said. "But she'll be a part of the wedding no matter what."