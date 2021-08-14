"She. Is. The. Cutest," Brittany Matthews captioned the post on her Instagram Story

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews are raising a daughter with some serious rhythm!

Matthews, 25, shared an adorable video on Saturday of 5-month-old Sterling Skye bouncing around in her Jolly Jumper to the song "Rick N' Morty" by Soulja Boy.

"@patrickmahomes made me do it🤣," she captioned the Reels video of her daughter hopping around on a pink monogrammed blanket. Sterling flexed in a multi-colored, confetti print onesie with pink cuffs on her wrists and ankles and frills on both shoulders — and a large pink bow to match.

"She. Is. The. Cutest," the mother of one captioned the video on her Instagram Story.

Mahomes, 25, and Matthews welcomed their baby girl on Feb. 20. The couple got engaged five months prior, on the same day that Mahomes received his first Super Bowl championship ring.

The couple waited months before posting the first photos of their newborn daughter on social media in June. Shortly after giving birth, Matthews said that she and Mahomes wanted to enjoy their time with baby Sterling.

"We will share photos of her when we [feel] the time is right. I know the Internet will instantly take the photos of her and share everywhere so just preparing myself for my newborn baby girl to be shared to the world!" Matthews wrote on her Instagram Story in February. "Right now we are just soaking in every minute with her."

Sterling made a special appearance at the Chiefs training camp on Friday with Matthews. A fully-uniformed Mahomes cradled his young daughter — who wore a red bow and tiny red Converse to match her dad — in one arm while holding his fiancée with the other.

"Sterling's First Camp!" the star quarterback wrote alongside the sweet shot.

"Wow I love y'all😍❤️🥰," Matthews replied in the comments section. Mahomes' brother Jackson also wrote, "STERLING YOUR SMILE😍😍"

Earlier in the day, the father-daughter duo smiled for the camera before Mahomes left for work. "Sending dad off to camp today!!!" Matthews captioned the Instagram Story.

In June, Mahomes told PEOPLE that it was a joint decision between himself and Matthews to begin showing Sterling in photographs on the Internet. The Super Bowl MVP said the couple no longer wanted to feel as if they had to "hide her everywhere" and wanted to "show her to the world."

"Well, first we didn't want to [show her in photos], especially when she was so young. We wanted to kind of keep that stuff personal to us and so we kept some of the photos and stuff like that for a while," he explained. "And then it kind of got to a point where we had her all the time and we enjoyed being with her so much and we were tired of hiding her from everybody."