Photos of Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews' Daughter, Sterling Skye

Mahomes and Matthews welcomed their baby girl, Sterling, into the world on Feb. 20, 2021

By Andrea Wurzburger
Updated June 04, 2021 02:07 PM

Sterling's Big Debut

Credit: Brittany Matthews/Instagram

Patrick Mahomes and fiancée Brittany Matthews welcomed their first child, daughter Sterling Skye, on Feb. 20, 2021. They announced her arrival with a photo of their family of three holding hands. In the photo, Sterling's hand is wrapped around her dad's finger, and her mom wears a necklace bearing her name. 

Working Out with Mama

Matthews shared a sweet video of her working out while pregnant, showing off her growing baby bump and, eventually, her baby girl! 

"The most amazing journey, to bring the biggest blessing into our life🥺Baby girl, we love you! 💕 #sterlingskye," the new mom captioned the video

Daddy's Girl

"1 month❤️," the new dad captioned a photo smiling down at his daughter. 

Baby's First Ball Game

Credit: Brittany Matthews/Instagram

The family of three wore Kansas City Royals jerseys - Sterling's has 'Mahomes' on the back! - to a baseball game in April 2021. Her dad is part-owner of the team, so you could say that she has the hook-up! 

Sunday Best

Credit: Patrick Mahomes/Instagram

Baby Sterling celebrated her first Easter in April 2021. In honor of the holiday, the family wore their brightest pastels.

All Smiles

Credit: Brittany Matthews/instagram

"Chillin with the owner ⚽️," Mahomes captioned a pair of photos on Instagram. In one photo, the couple grins as Mahomes holds Sterling, and in another Matthews poses with Mahomes' brother Jackson on the soccer field. Matthews -who is a former professional soccer player - is part owner of the Kansas City National Women's Soccer League. 

Snuggled Up

Credit: Patrick Mahomes/instagram

The new mom shared a sweet snap on her Instagram Story of her husband cozied up to their little one, who wore an adorable "XOXO" printed onesie. 

