Photos of Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews' Daughter, Sterling Skye
Mahomes and Matthews welcomed their baby girl, Sterling, into the world on Feb. 20, 2021
Sterling's Big Debut
Patrick Mahomes and fiancée Brittany Matthews welcomed their first child, daughter Sterling Skye, on Feb. 20, 2021. They announced her arrival with a photo of their family of three holding hands. In the photo, Sterling's hand is wrapped around her dad's finger, and her mom wears a necklace bearing her name.
Working Out with Mama
Matthews shared a sweet video of her working out while pregnant, showing off her growing baby bump and, eventually, her baby girl!
"The most amazing journey, to bring the biggest blessing into our life🥺Baby girl, we love you! 💕 #sterlingskye," the new mom captioned the video.
Daddy's Girl
"1 month❤️," the new dad captioned a photo smiling down at his daughter.
Baby's First Ball Game
The family of three wore Kansas City Royals jerseys - Sterling's has 'Mahomes' on the back! - to a baseball game in April 2021. Her dad is part-owner of the team, so you could say that she has the hook-up!
Sunday Best
Baby Sterling celebrated her first Easter in April 2021. In honor of the holiday, the family wore their brightest pastels.
All Smiles
"Chillin with the owner ⚽️," Mahomes captioned a pair of photos on Instagram. In one photo, the couple grins as Mahomes holds Sterling, and in another Matthews poses with Mahomes' brother Jackson on the soccer field. Matthews -who is a former professional soccer player - is part owner of the Kansas City National Women's Soccer League.
Snuggled Up
The new mom shared a sweet snap on her Instagram Story of her husband cozied up to their little one, who wore an adorable "XOXO" printed onesie.