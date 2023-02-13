Patrick Mahomes and Wife Brittany Share First Photo of Son's Face at Disney After Super Bowl Win

We're getting our first look at Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes' little boy!

The NFL star and Kansas City Current co-owner wife, both 27, showed son Patrick 'Bronze' Lavon Mahomes III's face as the family celebrated the quarterback's Super Bowl 2023 win at Disneyland on Monday.

"Welcome to the happiest place on earth, Bronze and Sterling! ❤️," the couple wrote in a joint Instagram post alongside a photo of the family of four at the California amusement park.

In the cute shot, Patrick holds baby Bronze while Brittany holds daughter Sterling Skye, who turns 2 next week, as the group poses in front of Sleeping Beauty's Castle.

The family outing comes one day after Patrick led the Kansas City Chiefs to victory over the Philadelphia Eagles by a score of 38-35. He was also crowned Most Valuable Player of the Super Bowl following the big game.

In December, Brittany shared the first shot of her two kids together on her Instagram Story. Sterling sat down and held the baby boy, whose face couldn't be seen in the photo, on her lap. He was loosely wrapped in a fuzzy blanket and wore a dark blue onesie with stars and constellations printed on it.

Brittany celebrated how her toddler daughter with Patrick is already growing into her role as a big sister already.

"Truly been the best big sissy," she captioned the shot, adding the teary-eyed smile emoji.

Speaking on The Drive on Audacy's 610 Sports Radio (Kansas City), Patrick Mahomes shared an update on how his toddler daughter is adjusting to the family's new addition.

"She wants to hold him, and take care of him, and everything like that," the proud dad of two shared.

"She wants to play all day, and we have to tell her to be gentle. And we have to tell her to don't throw him like a toy baby," he added with a laugh. "That's a real baby you got there."

When it comes to the new dynamic, Patrick said his daughter is "figuring it out," and she's still getting used to sharing her mom.

"I think the only thing that she hasn't figured out yet is why mom has someone else that's not her she's holding all the time, so she's figuring that part out, but other than that she loves her little brother," he shared.