Patrick Mahomes Poses with Baby Son Bronze, Mickey and Minnie Mouse During Disneyland Visit

Patrick Mahomes had an unforgettable day at Disneyland with his little ones after celebrating his Super Bowl 2023 win.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, 27, posed with son Patrick 'Bronze' Lavon Mahomes III in photos with Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse during the special day.

Sharing a photo of the father and son on her Instagram Story Monday, wife and Kansas City Current co-owner Brittany Mahomes celebrated the family's decision to introduce their baby boy to the world 11 weeks after his birth.

"Bronze got no idea what's going on, what day it is or what time it is, but he says hello world 😍," she captioned the shot.

Brittany Mahomes/instagram

While Bronze took photos with Dad, daughter Sterling Skye enjoyed some rides on her first-ever visit to the California theme park. Perched on mom's lap, the two checked out Dumbo the Flying Elephant and Mad Tea Party.

Patrick Mahomes/instagram

At points during the day, Sterling could be seen wearing purple Minnie Mouse ears as she took in the sights, just one week before she'll celebrate her second birthday.

Earlier in the day, the family of four posed for a photo in front of Sleeping Beauty's Castle, sharing their first family photo where Bronze's face can be seen in a joint Instagram post

Brittany Mahomes/instagram

"Welcome to the happiest place on earth, Bronze and Sterling! ❤️," the couple wrote in a joint Instagram post alongside a photo of the family of four at the California amusement park.

In the cute shot, Patrick holds baby Bronze while Brittany holds Sterling, who turns 2 next week, as the group poses in front of Sleeping Beauty's Castle.

Speaking on The Drive on Audacy's 610 Sports Radio (Kansas City) after the family welcomed Bronze, Patrick Mahomes shared an update on how his toddler daughter is adjusting to life as a big sister.

"She wants to hold him, and take care of him, and everything like that," the proud dad of two shared.

"She wants to play all day, and we have to tell her to be gentle. And we have to tell her to don't throw him like a toy baby," he added with a laugh. "That's a real baby you got there."