Watch Patrick Mahomes' Baby Daughter Sterling, 5 Months, Surprise Him with 'Good News'

The NFL player learned he was joining the Madden NFL "99 Club" from his daughter Sterling, who was dressed in a onesie that read "My dad's in the 99 Club again"

Sterling Skye delivered her dad some good news in the cutest way!

On Friday, the 5-month-old daughter of NFL star Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany Matthews, both 25, helped to surprise her dad with the exciting news that he would again be joining the "99 Club" as part of the soon-to-be-released Madden NFL '22 video game. (A 99 OVR is the highest rating a player can earn in Madden.)

In a video posted to Matthews' Instagram account, the new mom brings baby Sterling into a room to share the good news with Mahomes. The first-time dad then learns of the honor from his daughter's onesie, which read "My dad's in the 99 Club again."

"Nice!" the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback exclaims before picking up his little girl. "The best surprise ever!"

The athlete then unboxes a number of Madden NFL '22 presents, which included a sparkling "99" necklace that Mahomes places around Sterling's neck.

Mahomes later posted an adorable family photo to Instagram after receiving the honor, writing, "Sterling delivered the good news. #99Club #madden22."

Photos of Sterling's face were first shared by Mahomes and Matthews in June, months after her parents expressed their desire to wait until they were comfortable putting her image out there. Recently speaking with PEOPLE, Mahomes said the choice to start showing Sterling in photos came as a joint decision for himself and Matthews.

"Well, first we didn't want to [show her in photos], especially when she was so young. We wanted to kind of keep that stuff personal to us and so we kept some of the photos and stuff like that for a while," he explained. "And then it kind of got to a point where we had her all the time and we enjoyed being with her so much, and we were tired of hiding her from everybody."