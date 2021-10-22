Patrick Mahomes, Brittany Matthews Snap Sweet Family Photo with Daughter Sterling at Pumpkin Patch

"Nothing stronger than this bond right here🤎," Brittany Matthews says of the family of three

Brittany Matthews and Patrick Mahomes are introducing their little girl to some fun fall-time activities!

On Thursday, the new mom, 26, shared a series of photos from a fall outing with her NFL star husband, 26, and their 8-month-old daughter Sterling Skye.

The trio enjoyed a trip to a pumpkin patch, where the parents snapped several pictures with their daughter, who looked ready for autumn in a cream-colored jumper and an oversized gold headband.

Included in the post are family photos taken in front of a hayride, corn maze and a shot of the trio standing on a bridge. Mahomes also held his daughter in front of a tractor face-in-hole sign for a silly photo.

"Nothing stronger than this bond right here🤎," Matthews captioned the photos.

Earlier this week, Matthews shared a sweet video of her daughter Sterling to commemorate her latest milestone: turning 8 months old!

In the video, the mom of one approaches Sterling as she chews on a wooden sign that reads "eight months."

"You're supposed to take a photo with that not chew on it," Matthews says to baby Sterling before exclaiming: "But, are you eight months old today?!"

Over the weekend, baby Sterling cheered on her quarterback dad, sporting an amazing outfit to root for his team, the Kansas City Chiefs.

Matthews shared a series of photos of Sterling decked out in Chiefs gear as she supported Mahomes in his game against the Washington Football Team.

The infant looked adorable in her customized denim jacket with her father's name on it. In addition to his name and jersey number, the jacket proudly announces to the world that the star athlete is her "daddy."