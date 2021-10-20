Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews' Baby Girl Sterling Cuddles with Dog Silver: 'Besties'

The NFL star and his fiancée recently celebrated seven months with their little girl, Sterling Skye

Sterling Skye is getting in quality snuggle time with her "bestie!"

On Tuesday, Brittany Matthews shared a sweet snap on her Instagram Story showing her 7-month-old daughter laying next to the family dog, Silver. In the adorable photo Sterling has her arm around the dog as she smiles up at him.

In another slide, Matthews, 26, posted a boomerang of Sterling — whom she shares with fiancé Patrick Mahomes — laying on a blanket enjoying time in the sun while the family's other dog, Steel, lounged next to her. Silver could be seen in the background exploring in the yard.

Sterling has been bonding with Steel and Silver since she was born. In another pair of photos Matthews shared last month, the large dogs keep baby Sterling company as she lays on the ground in a red onesie and matching socks.

"My 3 babies❤️," Matthews captioned one of the snaps. In the second two pictures, Sterling comfortably rests her head against Silver's back.

"These 2 are besties❤️," Matthews said of Sterling and Silver, adding on the following slide, "If this doesn't make your day idk what will 🥺😍."

Matthews and Mahomes recently celebrated 7 months with their little girl, with the proud mom sharing new photos of Sterling to her Instagram Story.

In the snaps, baby Sterling smiles in her high chair while holding a teething toy in her mouth. The little one looks too cute in her purple gingham bib with her big blue eyes looking into the camera.

"Can't believe my girl turned 7 months yesterday 😭😭😭," Matthews wrote alongside a photo of her daughter.

Mahomes and Matthews set a wedding date for 2022 in March, but did not reveal their venue or specific details about their plans at the time. In a July interview with PEOPLE, Mahomes said he's envisioning a big role for Sterling when he and Matthews tie the knot.