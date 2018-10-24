Patrick J. Adams Jokes New Baby with Wife Troian Bellisario Has 'Taught Me How Much Sleep Means'

Patrick J. Adams has joined the no-snooze club!

Two weeks after welcoming his first child, a daughter, with wife Troian Bellisario, the Suits alum is getting candid about the reality of new parenthood.

“Oh man, we are two weeks in. It has just taught me how much sleep means,” Adams, 37, told PEOPLE with a laugh Tuesday at the Mortal Enemy launch event in Los Angeles.

“But it is good, it’s great,” added the actor and proud new dad.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

Patrick J. Adams and Troian Bellisario Astrid Stawiarz/Getty

RELATED: Pregnant Troian Bellisario Debuts Baby Bump in Los Angeles While Walking Her Dogs

Adams and Bellisario, 32, announced their daughter’s arrival on Oct. 8 alongside a photo of the newborn baby girl grasping her parents’ hands.

“The world just got 8lbs heavier. Thank you to everyone who fought for and protected our privacy during this incredible and beautiful time in our lives,” wrote Adams. “Everyone is happy and healthy and loving every moment of this. I could not be more excited to bring a baby girl into this world at this moment. We will raise her to be powerful, to always speak her mind and heart and to live without fear. It’s a brand new day and a brave new world and they are both beautiful.”

“I cannot express how grateful I am. To the people who have protected us and kept our growing family safe and respected our privacy. To our tribe for expanding with grace and exponential amounts of love,” added Bellisario alongside the same snapshot. “To my @halfadams for being so supportive during every moment of my pregnancy and her birth. And to whatever incredible force of fate that brought this baby girl into our lives.”

Continued the former Pretty Little Liars star, “I couldn’t be more proud to be her mother. To bring a new girl into this world and to do my best to raise her to be kind, strong and whatever the heck she wants to be.”

Troian Bellisario Clint Brewer / Splash

RELATED VIDEO: Meghan Markle‘s Suits Husband Patrick J. Adams Shares Fun Photos from London Before Royal Wedding



While Bellisario never confirmed her pregnancy, the actress was spotted out and about in August sporting her baby bump in a casual ensemble while taking her beloved dogs for a walk in Los Angeles.

While she and Adams may have kept mum about their not-so-little secret, Bellisario’s friend and former costar Lucy Hale couldn’t help but rave about the star’s pregnancy.

“I think we’ve all known for a bit,” Hale, 29, told Us Weekly in August. “I’m really happy for her.”