"The socialization's so important," Patrick Dempsey tells Ellen DeGeneres about the "hard" parts of his twins, 13, being out of face-to-face school

Patrick Dempsey on How His Kids Are Dealing with Homeschooling amid Pandemic: 'It's Really Hard'

Patrick Dempsey's kids are still getting into the swing of how to navigate their educations amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"It's really hard because at this point, certainly at their age, the socialization's so important," Dempsey said of the twins. "And then being in a Zoom school all the time is very challenging. I think the mathematics and certainly the sciences are very hard to do."

But despite the challenges, he went on to note that "the school's been doing a great job of trying to keep everybody focused and organized and they're making it through. But it's hard for all kids, I think, right now."

Image zoom Patrick Dempsey on The Ellen DeGeneres Show | Credit: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

It has also been "hard" for the actor to be away from his daughter, who just started her freshman year of college in Washington, Dempsey told host Ellen DeGeneres.

"I think it's important for her to be out on her own but as a parent, certainly this was not what you would expect for your daughter's first year in college, what we're dealing with this year," he said.

Dempsey previously opened up about life in quarantine with his family on an episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, saying last month, "The isolation for them and the lack of socialization is really challenging, especially senior year. My poor daughter missed everything."

"And that's the only reason you go back, senior year, is [for the] proms," added the Enchanted actor. "It's the victory lap, you celebrate your education — and [she had] none of it."

To try and make up for Talula missing out on those big milestone moments in her last year of school before college, Dempsey said they held a "mock" prom event at home.

"We did a mock sort of prom at the house … it was a Saturday night," he recalled. "It was so sad, as a parent, you're like 'Oh my God, my heart breaks for you; you don't have that moment' … to see her all dressed up, and then she got on Zoom with all her friends and they got together."