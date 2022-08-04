Patrick and Brittany Mahomes Share Sweet Family Photo with Sterling: 'Daddy's Favorite Person'

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes are currently expecting their second baby, due in early 2023

Published on August 4, 2022 02:20 PM

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes are soaking up their time as a family of three!

On Thursday, the couple, both 26, shared an adorable family photo with daughter Sterling, 17 months. The pregnant fitness trainer wears a black tank top and sunglasses and has a hand on her hip as she smiles, wearing a necklace spelling out her daughter's name.

The NFL quarterback is decked out in Kansas City Chiefs gear as he holds his toddler, who smiles while wearing a shirt that reads "Daddy's Favorite Human."

"Family ❤️," they captioned the joint Instagram post.

Brittany sweetly commented on the photo, "My favorite humans😍❤️"

The couple is expecting their new addition, a baby boy, in early 2023.

Patrick Mahomes family
Patrick Mahomes/Instagram

The couple revealed the exciting news that they are expecting a son in an Instagram video montage in June, which began with their friends and family at a "gender-reveal party," putting in their guesses for boy or girl.

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews pregnancy annoucment 2
Patrick Mahomes Instagram

The excited family is seen enjoying the occasion in pictures exclusively shared by PEOPLE.

After squirting blue liquid from toy guns, the parents-to-be cheered alongside their guests before Patrick jogged away and jumped, clothes still on, in the pool.

Just traveling the world with these two
Brittany Mahomes Instagram

The announcement of the newest addition to the family came two months after Brittany and Patrick got married in Hawaii following their initial engagement in September 2020. They met while attending Whitehouse High School in Whitehouse, Texas.

Brittany recently shared in a heartwarming post on her Instagram Story that she "cannot wait to add another little babe" to her family.

"Life with these two is just amazing! I truly do get overwhelmed and exhausted at times, but these 2 always make everything worth it," she wrote alongside a photo of the family on a private plane.

"Love them with my whole heart and cannot wait to add another little babe 😍."

