Patrick and Brittany Mahomes Pose for Sunny Family Photo with Daughter Sterling and Baby Bronze

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes are enjoying some outdoor fun with their kids!

The couple, both 27, recently brought their two little ones, daughter Sterling Skye, 2, and son Patrick "Bronze" Lavon, 3 months, to a sandy playground on a sunny day.

The family of four snapped a sweet picture together while playing in the sand next to a swingset with a slide. Brittany holds son Bronze while crouching next to Sterling and Patrick while the group stays in the shade under a beach umbrella.

Last week, Brittany and Patrick brought daughter Sterling to a professional tennis match, which the mom of two teased on Instagram was "not the brightest idea😂😂."

Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

The Kansas City Current co-owner shared cute photos of the trio from the outing, in which Brittany held the toddler and smiled while the NFL star posed beside the pair.

Sterling, who looked too cute in a pink and white checkered outfit, seemed to be having fun at the sporting event, playing with her mom's sunglasses in a silly video on Brittany's Instagram Story.

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes with son Bronze and daughter Sterling. Melissa Loren Photography

Last month, the mom of two shared beautiful new photos of her family of four on Instagram.

"Thanking God everyday for these 3🤎," she captioned the sweet shots, which began with a side-profile photo of her holding her infant son, who was swaddled tightly, as she looked down at him.

Brittany leaned into Patrick in the second shot, where they sat as Sterling perched herself on Patrick's lap, and he held Bronze on the opposite side. The family dressed in matching neutrals, with Brittany wearing a sheer maxi dress with floral appliques in the photos.