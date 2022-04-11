Patrick and Brittany Mahomes Take Daughter Sterling to Royals Baseball Game — See Her Cute Look!
Sterling Skye is cheering on another Kansas City team!
On Sunday, Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany Mahomes brought their 13-month-old daughter Sterling to Kauffman Stadium to watch the Kansas City Royals play the Cleveland Guardians. The Royals lost to the Guardians 3-17.
Brittany shared an adorable series of photos of the newly married couple with their little girl at the MLB outing, where Sterling looked too cute in a light blue denim dress and a baseball headband.
"Royal[s] Sunday👑," Brittany captioned her Instagram post, which Patrick shared to his Instagram Story with several heart emojis.
Sterling enjoyed a fun-filled few days of sporting events, also attending the 2022 Masters with her dad.
Last week, the NFL star shared a series of cute shots of his daughter before heading out to the golf tournament in Augusta, Georgia.
The Kansas City Chiefs player snapped a sweet selfie with his little girl, who sported a green-and-white Masters onesie, a matching green bow and denim shorts.
"Ready to roll 🏌🏻⛳️ @themasters," Patrick captioned his first slide on his Instagram Story.
The athlete also posted two additional photos of baby Sterling sitting on a countertop while drinking from an adorable Masters-themed sippy cup.