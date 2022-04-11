Patrick and Brittany Mahomes Take Daughter Sterling to Royals Baseball Game — See Her Cute Look!

The newly married couple brought daughter Sterling, 13 months, to watch the Kansas City Royals play the Cleveland Guardians in baseball on Sunday
By Georgia Slater April 11, 2022 11:11 AM
Credit: Brittany Matthews/Instagram

Sterling Skye is cheering on another Kansas City team!

On Sunday, Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany Mahomes brought their 13-month-old daughter Sterling to Kauffman Stadium to watch the Kansas City Royals play the Cleveland Guardians. The Royals lost to the Guardians 3-17.

Brittany shared an adorable series of photos of the newly married couple with their little girl at the MLB outing, where Sterling looked too cute in a light blue denim dress and a baseball headband.

"Royal[s] Sunday👑," Brittany captioned her Instagram post, which Patrick shared to his Instagram Story with several heart emojis.

Left: Credit: Brittany Matthews/Instagram
Right: Credit: Brittany Matthews/Instagram

Patrick Mahomes Snaps Selfie with Daughter Sterling Before Heading to the Masters: 'Ready to Roll'

Sterling enjoyed a fun-filled few days of sporting events, also attending the 2022 Masters with her dad.

Last week, the NFL star shared a series of cute shots of his daughter before heading out to the golf tournament in Augusta, Georgia.

The Kansas City Chiefs player snapped a sweet selfie with his little girl, who sported a green-and-white Masters onesie, a matching green bow and denim shorts.

Credit: Patrick Mahomes II/Instagram

"Ready to roll 🏌🏻⛳️ @themasters," Patrick captioned his first slide on his Instagram Story.

The athlete also posted two additional photos of baby Sterling sitting on a countertop while drinking from an adorable Masters-themed sippy cup.

