Patrick and Brittany Mahomes' Daughter Sterling Meets Santa in Sweet Photos: 'We Didn't Scream'

Sterling Skye is getting into the Christmas spirit!

On Monday, Brittany and Patrick Mahomes brought their 21-month-old daughter to meet Santa Claus, snapping pictures with the jolly man during a holiday party.

The Kansas City Current co-owner, 27, shared a snap on Instagram of her and Sterling both sitting on Santa's lap while Patrick crouches and smiles beside them. Brittany looks festive in a green off-the-shoulder gown while her little girl sports a red and green plaid jumper with red tights.

"We didn't love Santa, but we didn't scream! 😂❤️💚," Brittany teased in the caption of the photo, on which her NFL star husband, 27, dropped two heart emojis.

The couple also posed with their little girl for another picture, shared on both Brittany and Patrick's Instagram Stories, showing the trio in front of a balloon arch featuring Kansas City Chiefs colors.

Brittany Mahomes/instagram

Earlier this month, Brittany and Patrick announced the arrival of their second baby, Patrick 'Bronze' Lavon Mahomes III, by revealing his name via a joint Instagram post.

Alongside a photo of the infant's legs in a brown and white onesie, the Chiefs quarterback and his wife simply wrote in the caption, "Patrick 'Bronze' Lavon Mahomes III 🤴🏽11/28/22 7lbs 8oz 🤍."

A silver chain with the name "Bronze" engraved in the middle can be seen in the photo on top of a blanket that reads, "Mahomes."

Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

Recently speaking on The Drive on Audacy's 610 Sports Radio (Kansas City) after sharing news of his son's birth, Patrick shared an update on how daughter Sterling is adjusting to the family's new addition.

When it comes to the new dynamic, Patrick said his daughter is "figuring it out" and she's still getting used to sharing her mom.

"I think the only thing that she hasn't figured out yet is why mom has someone else that's not her she's holding all the time, so she's figuring that part out, but other than that she loves her little brother," he said.