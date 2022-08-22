Patrick and Brittany Mahomes Celebrate Daughter Sterling's Half Birthday at Hall of Fame Ceremony

Last weekend called for double the celebrations for the Mahomes family.

On Sunday, Patrick Mahomes was inducted into the Texas Tech Hall of Fame where he was joined for the ceremony by wife Brittany Mahomes and their daughter Sterling Skye, 18 months.

In addition to commemorating the NFL star's big honor, Patrick and Brittany, who are currently expecting their second baby, a son, celebrated Sterling's half birthday.

Brittany shared sweet family photos from the event on Instagram, featuring some adorable shots of Sterling wearing a pink Kansas City Chiefs t-shirt and a matching pink bow.

"Dad is going into the Texas Tech Hall of Fame & Ster girl turned 1 1/2 today! Just the best day❤️🙏🏼," Brittany captioned the carousel of photos.

The couple revealed the exciting news that they are expecting a baby boy in an Instagram video montage in June, which began with their friends and family at a "gender-reveal party," putting in their guesses for boy or girl.

The excited family was seen enjoying the occasion in pictures exclusively optioned by PEOPLE.

After squirting blue liquid from toy guns, the parents-to-be cheered alongside their guests before Mahomes jogged away and jumped, clothes still on, in the pool.

The announcement of the newest addition to the family came two months after Brittany and Patrick got married in Hawaii following their initial engagement in September 2020. They met while attending Whitehouse High School in Whitehouse, Texas.

Brittany recently shared in a heartwarming post on her Instagram Story that she "cannot wait to add another little babe" to her family.

"Life with these two is just amazing! I truly do get overwhelmed and exhausted at times, but these 2 always make everything worth it," she wrote alongside a photo of the family on a private plane. "Love them with my whole heart and cannot wait to add another little babe 😍."