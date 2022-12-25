Patrick and Brittany Mahomes Celebrate Their First Christmas as a Family of Four with Festive Photo

Brittany Mahomes and husband Patrick Mahomes welcomed their second child together — a baby boy named Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III — last month

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
and
Published on December 25, 2022 02:44 PM
https://www.instagram.com/brittanylynne/?hl=en. Brittany Mahomes/Instagram
The Mahomes family. Photo: Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes are soaking up their first holiday as a family of four.

Brittany, 27, shared photos from the family's holiday on Instagram Sunday, showing newborn son Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III and daughter Sterling Skye, 22 months, celebrating the annual December holiday.

In one post on her feed, Brittany shared a set of images of her family posing together in complementing ensembles. "Merry Christmas from the Mahomes❤️💚🎄," she captioned the series, which also sees Bronze wearing a red Santa Claus hat atop his head.

On her Instagram Story, Brittany shared a selection of images, including one of Patrick, 27, kissing her cheek, and another of Sterling in a new mini-golf cart she was gifted. "New golfer in town! Had to be like Dada," Brittany captioned the latter shot.

Another image shows Brittany, Patrick and Sterling posing together in matching red and white patterned pajamas.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

https://www.instagram.com/brittanylynne/?hl=en. Brittany Mahomes/Instagram
Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

Previously on Saturday, Brittany also shared a selection of images on her Story of Sterling in a suite at the Kansas City Chiefs' game against the Seattle Seahawks.

In one image, the toddler can be seen meeting Santa Claus, who holds her in his arms. In another, Brittany shared a photo of Bronze wearing pants with his famous father's likeness on them.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

https://www.instagram.com/brittanylynne/?hl=en. Brittany Mahomes/Instagram
Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

Earlier this month, the Kansas City Current co-owner shared photos of her two children cheering their quarterback dad on from home, dressed in matching outfits.

Brittany shared photos on her Story of her holding both of her kids, taken from behind where viewers can see Sterling sweetly holding her baby brother close. Both are in matching brown shirts, which were later revealed to have football laces printed on the front.

Brittany Mahomes Shares Bronze and Sterling's Matching Outfits on Baby's First NFL Sunday
Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

Sterling wore her shirt with a red skirt with "KC" printed on it in gold. Bronze, meanwhile, wore the same, but a onesie instead of a shirt, with pants that matched his sister's skirt that had the NFL star's number printed on them.

"My Loves," Brittany wrote, tagging her husband in the combined photo showing each child's look.

https://www.instagram.com/stories/brittanylynne/3000005692938065608/. Brittany Mahomes/Instagram; ATLANTA, GEORGIA - FEBRUARY 02: Patrick Mahomes II (L) and Brittany Matthews attend The Maxim Big Game Experience at The Fairmont on February 02, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Maxim)
Brittany Mahomes/Instagram; Joe Scarnici/Getty for Maxim

Speaking on The Drive on Audacy's 610 Sports Radio (Kansas City) after his son's birth, Patrick shared an update on how Sterling is adjusting to the family's new addition.

"She wants to hold him, and take care of him, and everything like that," the proud dad of two shared.

"She wants to play all day, and we have to tell her to be gentle. And we have to tell her to don't throw him like a toy baby," he added with a laugh. "That's a real baby you got there."

Related Articles
https://www.instagram.com/p/CmmVR0BuENY/. Al Roker/Instagram
Al Roker Celebrates Christmas with His Family After Return from Hospital: 'From Our Family to Yours'
https://www.instagram.com/p/CmmS14JOTy7/. Mandy Moore /Instagram
Mandy Moore Shares Photos from Christmas Celebration with Sons Gus and Ozzie: 'Very Grateful'
Ava Elizabeth Phillippe, honoree Reese Witherspoon, and Deacon Reese Phillippe attend The Hollywood Reporter's Power 100 Women in Entertainment at Milk Studios on December 11, 2019 in Hollywood, California
Reese Witherspoon Shares Photo with Husband Jim Toth and Her 3 Kids as They Celebrate Christmas
https://www.instagram.com/p/CmmJ-gyLo4b/. Brooke Shields /Instagram
Brooke Shields Shares Family Photos from Christmas with Her Two Daughters: 'My Heart Is Full'
Mariah Carey children christmas https://www.instagram.com/p/CmmFejZKtjq/. Mariah Carey/Instagram
Mariah Carey Shares Sweet Photos from Christmas Eve Sleigh Ride with Twins Moroccan and Monroe
https://www.instagram.com/rebelwilson/?hl=en. Rebel Wilson/Instagram
Rebel Wilson Takes Baby Daughter Royce to Meet Santa Claus with Girlfriend Ramona Agruma
https://www.instagram.com/kyliejenner/?hl=en. Kylie Jenner/Instagram
Kylie Jenner and Daughter Stormi Match in Mugler Dresses for Kardashian Christmas Party: Photos
North west and sia sing. https://www.instagram.com/kimkardashian/?hl=en. Kim Kardashian/Instagram
Kim Kardashian Shares Video of Daughter North Singing with Sia at Family Christmas Party: Watch
https://www.instagram.com/p/CmioMSpuGHJ/. Vanessa Lachey /Instagram; WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 22: (L-R) Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey attend Netflix's Date Night Event celebrating unscripted and stand-up talent at The London on September 22, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Netflix)
Vanessa Lachey Recalls Story of Son Phoenix's Premature Birth on His Christmas Eve 6th Birthday
https://www.instagram.com/p/CmhISuTJjvE/. Boston Rob Mariano/Instagram
'Survivor' Alum Rob Mariano Posts Family Snap with Four Daughters — See the Sweet Holiday Moment!
Jenna Bush Hager during an interview on Monday, September 26, 2022
Jenna Bush Hager Didn't Want Her Children to Write Santa Claus a Christmas Wish List This Year
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cmho1jwvn6W/. Dwayne Johnson /Instagram
Dwayne Johnson's 2 Young Daughters Give Him a Festive Holiday Makeover: 'Dwanta Needs a Tutu'
Alejandra Silva and Richard Gere attend the 2022 City Harvest "Red Supper Club" Fundraising Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street on April 26, 2022 in New York City
Richard Gere and Wife Alejandra Silva Share Tropical Holiday Greetings in Rare Photo with Their Sons
https://www.instagram.com/stories/brittanylynne/3000005692938065608/. Brittany Mahomes/Instagram; ATLANTA, GEORGIA - FEBRUARY 02: Patrick Mahomes II (L) and Brittany Matthews attend The Maxim Big Game Experience at The Fairmont on February 02, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Maxim)
Brittany Mahomes Shares Snap of Daughter Sterling Fawning Over Brother Bronze in Christmas Pajamas
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 23: Brittany Bell, Nick Cannon and children Powerful Queen Cannon and Golden Cannon attend the Los Angeles Mission's Annual Christmas Celebration at the Los Angeles Mission on December 23, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)
Nick Cannon and Brittany Bell Bring Their Kids to Serve Meals to the Homeless Ahead of Christmas
https://www.instagram.com/p/CmeU3vaObNi/ emilygmaynard Verified number one on my bucket list: take my kids to @dollywood ✔️✔️ Thank you @mtylerjohnson for making all my hillbilly girl dreams come true ❤️ 1d
Emily Maynard Johnson and Husband Tyler Celebrate Christmas with Their Kids at Dollywood