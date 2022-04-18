Last month, Brittany Matthews and Patrick Mahomes, who share 13-month-old daughter Sterling Skye, tied the knot in Hawaii after being engaged for over a year

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes Celebrate First Easter as a Married Couple with Daughter Sterling

Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs and Brittany Matthews attend the 2022 NHL All-Star Skills as part of the 2022 NHL All-Star Weekend on February 04, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Sterling Skye Mahomes Easter

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes are celebrating their first Easter as a married couple!

In honor of the Christian holiday on Sunday, Brittany shared adorable photos of the Mahomes family on Instagram, which included her husband and their 13-month-old daughter Sterling Skye.

The snaps include a sweet photo of the group sitting on a white couch as they flashed huge grins on their faces. Another image shows Sterling, dressed in a beautiful pink gown complete with a pink bow on her head as she sits by herself and sweetly smiles at the camera.

"Happy Easter🐰," the fitness entrepreneur captioned the post.

Brittany later shared a series of cute snaps on her Instagram Stories, featuring Sterling's special Easter Sunday outfit adorned with a smiling bunny on the front. The little girl was also photographed spending the holiday with Brittany's mom and her cousins.

"My girls 😍😍 Ster girl spending Easter with her grandma 💖💖," Brittany captioned one of the pictures.

Sterling Skye Mahomes and her grandmother on Easter Sterling Skye Mahomes

Left: Credit: Brittany Matthews/Instagram Right: Credit: Brittany Matthews/Instagram

Last month, Patrick and Brittany, both 26, tied the knot in Maui, Hawaii. During the lavish ceremony, baby Sterling had a special role as one of the flower girls for her parents.

Sterling looked too cute in her beautiful white flower girl dress, which featured an oversized bow at the back. She made her big entrance down the aisle while riding in a tiny blue car.

"Sterling entered eating a cracker while Ev did the hard work 😂 🤣 We love these besties 💗," Brittany wrote on her Instagram Story.

Baby Sterling Credit: Patrick Mahomes II/Instagram

The new bride also shared additional photos of Sterling from the special day on her Instagram page, writing, "Having your daughter apart of your wedding, just hits different🥺💕I love you sister girl💖"

"My girls ❤️❤️❤️," Patrick sweetly replied in the comments.

Patrick and Brittany began dating in their teens and got engaged in September 2020, with the quarterback popping the question to the former pro soccer player after the Chiefs' Super Bowl ring ceremony.