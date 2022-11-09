Pat and Samantha McAfee Expecting 'Double Rainbow' Baby: 'Happy and Blessed'

Pat and Samantha McAfee will welcome their first baby after a difficult road to parenthood.

The ESPN sports analyst and his wife are expecting their first baby together in May, they revealed in an emotional joint Instagram post on Wednesday.

"For those of you who haven't followed along with our parenthood journey, we have lost two pregnancies, I almost lost my life both times with internal bleeding, resulting in losing both of my Fallopian tubes, which has caused us to not be able to conceive naturally," Samantha began the emotional.

The CEO and founder of non-profit Fur the Brand, 34, went on to share that the couple started in-vitro fertilization (IVF) in July, noting that the process was "physically demanding and emotionally challenging for the both of us."

Samantha detailed "pumping my body with so many hormones, the anxiety, the hope, truly being a human science project," adding that she did this with a fear of needles, knowing she'd sometimes require as many as three in a day.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"It was not easy on me or for Patrick to have to cause pain to me. I would like to believe IVF has made our relationship stronger," she wrote.

Samantha — who tied the knot with the WWE commentator, 35, in Aug. 2020 — said that their good news came, "after about 150 shots, a surgery, a transfer, countless blood tests, waiting on embryos, genetic testing, hoping for a big fat positive on that pee stick."

"And so much support from family and close friends. It's been a team effort for sure," she added. "We are beyond happy and blessed to announce our double rainbow baby!"

She concluded her post by sending a message to "women and couples trying and battling" to conceive, writing, "I hope this isn't a trigger but rather serves as hope. Hope that you too can overcome the battle of infertility."

"You will be parents! And remember that after a storm, a rainbow can occur. 🌈"

Last November, Samantha shared a heartbreaking post on Instagram revealing a miscarriage and opening up about the couple's infertility battle alongside a photo of the two looking into each other's eyes on their wedding day.

"We found out I was pregnant a few weeks ago. We had to start monitoring it instantly bc last year we had an ectopic resulting in internal bleeding & removal of my right Fallopian tube. So my doctor had me getting my blood tested every 48 hrs to watch my hcg levels and vaginal ultrasounds every 4 days for the past three weeks to try to find the pregnancy," she explained, revealing that she went on to have "what we thought was a 'normal" miscarriage.'"

Samantha explained that she learned that she was still pregnant, but doctors could not find where the attachment was. Plans were made but before they could be executed, her second fallopian tube burst and had to be removed.

"We are now no longer able to conceive on our own, I am heart broken to have that taken from us," she acknowledged, later celebrating how "science has other ways to get pregnant."

Noting how the conversation around these subjects is becoming normalized, she urged others to know that "you are not alone, you have an army behind you."

"Not only your friends and family but all of us hopeful parents to be, let's raise each other up and be there for one another and know that there is a way .. this is something I too have to tell myself," she concluded.

"Because right now it hurts and sucks and I question why or what I could've done differently. But at the end of the day I KNOW I WILL BE A MOTHER somehow some way, I know Patrick and I will be the best parents we can be whenever the universe thinks it's the right time."