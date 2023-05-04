Pat McAfee and Wife Samantha Welcome Their First Baby, a Daughter: 'Floating with Joy'

Pat and Samantha McAfee are officially parents!

The ESPN sports analyst, 36, and his wife have welcomed their first baby, a daughter, he confirmed on Instagram Thursday.

Sharing a photo of himself and Samantha holding their little one's tiny foot, he wrote, "Today's a day that @mrsmcafeeshow and I have been dreaming of.. I can't wait to see where this foot gets to go beautiful girl. WE LOVE YOU."

"Baby and Momma are both healthy.. Momma and I are floating with joy," he continued. "This is amazing. Thanks for all of the good vibes."

The couple revealed their baby news in an emotional joint Instagram post in May.

"For those of you who haven't followed along with our parenthood journey, we have lost two pregnancies, I almost lost my life both times with internal bleeding, resulting in losing both of my Fallopian tubes, which has caused us to not be able to conceive naturally," Samantha began the emotional post.

The CEO and founder of non-profit Fur the Brand, 34, went on to share that the couple started in-vitro fertilization (IVF) in July, noting that the process was "physically demanding and emotionally challenging for the both of us."

Samantha detailed "pumping my body with so many hormones, the anxiety, the hope, truly being a human science project," adding that she did this with a fear of needles, knowing she'd sometimes require as many as three in a day.

"It was not easy on me or for Patrick to have to cause pain to me. I would like to believe IVF has made our relationship stronger," she wrote.

Samantha — who tied the knot with the WWE commentator in Aug. 2020 — said that their good news came, "after about 150 shots, a surgery, a transfer, countless blood tests, waiting on embryos, genetic testing, hoping for a big fat positive on that pee stick."

"And so much support from family and close friends. It's been a team effort for sure," she added. "We are beyond happy and blessed to announce our double rainbow baby!"

She concluded her post by sending a message to "women and couples trying and battling" to conceive, writing, "I hope this isn't a trigger but rather serves as hope. Hope that you too can overcome the battle of infertility."

"You will be parents! And remember that after a storm, a rainbow can occur 🌈."