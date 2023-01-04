Dominique Ansel and Wife Amy Welcome Second Baby on the Pastry Chef's Birthday: 'Best Present'

Dominique Ansel got an extra special birthday gift this year!

The renowned French pastry chef and wife Amy Ma welcomed their second baby together, daughter Elise, on his birthday, Tuesday, Jan. 3.

Ansel shared a glimpse of his baby girl on Instagram Wednesday, sharing a photo where he bottle feeds the newborn as he smiles down at her.

"The best presents anyone can ask for on their birthday. Welcome to the world Elise," he captioned the shot.

The photo was accompanied by a video of the couple's son, 2½-year-old Celian, singing happy birthday to him, holding a cupcake with a candle in his hands which he blows out when the song is done.

Ansel and Ma have been prepping their little boy for his duties as a big brother, sharing a video on Instagram last week where Celian practices cradling a baby doll.

Calling the baby doll Mei Mei (which translates to younger sister in Mandarin Chinese), Celian rocks the doll in a chair.

"Are you rocking Mei Mei to sleep? Can you give Mei Mei bizou? Give her bizou and say je t'aime," Ma instructs the toddler, who happily obliges.

Ansel also shared some scenes from his quality time with his little boy last month, reflecting on the shift that was coming for their family.

Sharing videos of Celian counting in French, sharing kisses, and marveling at their Christmas tree, Ansel reflected on how much his little boy is growing up.

"My boy - here are the last few days as a single child before you're a big brother," the Cronut creator, 45, wrote. "You've learned your numbers in French, we picked out a Christmas Tree together, you ate kimchee jigae for the first time like a champ, and Papa is still your favorite."