Party Time - Stella McDermott Turns Two!

Happy birthday Stella Doreen! The youngest McDermott turned two with a Barbie-themed party held at Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott's Los Angeles-area home on June 19.

December 02, 2020
The party featured lots of pink, a life-size Barbie cake — see Stella and 3-year-old brother Liam checking it out at left — cupcakes, candy, BornFree Trainer and Twist’nPop straw cups, as well as party favors featuring Mabel’s Labels Label Out Loud and Teeny Tags and Miss Brittany’s Organic Fun Dough deluxe kits.

