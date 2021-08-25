The Olympian died in July 2020 at the age of 32 in a spearfishing accident

Late Snowboarder Alex 'Chumpy' Pullin's Partner Opens Up About Having His Baby a Year After His Death

Alex "Chumpy" Pullin's partner, Ellidy Pullin, is hoping that the late snowboarder's legacy will live on in their baby on their way.

Ellidy opened up about her pregnancy in an essay for Vogue Australia's September 2021 issue, calling the experience "bittersweet" as she and the Olympian — who died in July 2020 at the age of 32 — had been trying for a child nine months before the spearfishing accident that took the three-time Olympian's life.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The model became pregnant after undergoing in vitro fertilization (IVF) using sperm retrieved from Alex shortly after his death — which is permitted under Australia's Queensland guidelines when the deceased's immediate family give their consent, among other strict regulations.

The process, according to Ellidy, involved "a host of signed legal documents, coroner's approval, and the cooperation of a fertility doctor from an IVF clinic," something that she now understands was an "enormous amount of effort my family, friends, lawyers, and doctors put in, in those critical hours after Chump passed away, to give me the opportunity to continue our dream of starting a family."

Ellidy, Alex 'Chumpy' Pullin Credit: Alex Pullin/Instagram

Ellidy started IVF treatments in December. Though the first embryo transfer was not successful, she was able to conceive on the second try.

"One might think that on the other side of grief lies joy, but I've learned grief, hope, strength and happiness can coexist," she wrote. "Alongside the euphoria that comes with the imminent arrival of our baby, I feel a deep-seated sadness that Chumpy won't get the chance to play dad, a role that would have come so naturally to him."

"Being pregnant is bittersweet; on one hand I feel overwhelmed with happiness thinking, 'Oh, my goodness, it's alive, it's really there,' while also knowing Chump's not here to share in it," Ellidy continued.

Still, Ellidy believes that "hope trumps pain" and that "Chumpy is the gift that keeps on giving."

"In many ways, it simply feels like I'm carrying the torch of our future," she wrote in her essay. "It sits differently to how it did before, but there's still something familiar; I still use Chumpy's toothbrush (it's electric!), I still sing out 'Hey, Chumpy' whenever I pass his music studio in our home, and some day very soon, a little piece of Chumpy will be back in my arms again."

Alex died on July 8, 2020, while spearfishing off the Gold Coast in his native Australia. He was unconscious when he was brought to shore, where paramedics performed CPR but could not resuscitate him, Australia's 9 News previously reported.

Alex Pullin Alex Pullin | Credit: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Ellidy announced her pregnancy in June, writing on her Instagram alongside photos of her growing baby bump, "Bubba Chump coming this October."

"Your Dad and I have been dreaming of you for years little one," she shared in part. "With a heart wrenching plot twist in the middle, I am honoured to finally welcome a piece of the phenomenon that is Chumpy back into this world!"

This July, Ellidy marked one year since Alex's death with a heartfelt tribute to the athlete.