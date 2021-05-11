Parker McKenna Posey Reveals She Welcomed First Baby, Daughter Harley: 'My Biggest Blessing'

Surprise!

On Sunday, Parker McKenna Posey, 25, revealed on Instagram that she recently welcomed her first baby, daughter Harley, with partner Jay Jay Wilson.

The My Wife and Kids alum announced the news by introducing herself as "Harley's Mom" alongside a moving video dedicated to her daughter.

"When I first found out about you, I'll admit I was scared for the future. I didn't know what raising you in this crazy world would look like, but I was ready for the adventure," Posey begins the video. "Hearing your heartbeat for the first time quickly put my mind at ease. Nothing else mattered, but you and me."

"Anytime I had doubts or uncertainties, feeling you growing inside reminded me God chose me to be your mommy," she says in the background as photos and videos from her pregnancy appear on screen.

Posey shares that she felt "reborn" the night she gave birth to her baby girl, understanding that "nothing else would ever matter more than you."

"I need you more than you'll ever know. Everywhere you go I will always follow. You're my love, my life, the air I breathe, my soul, happiness. You're all I need," she adds. "Thank you for making me your mommy."

The actress captioned the clip, "My biggest blessing thus far!! I love being your Mommy."

After revealing the big news, Wilson honored Posey with a sweet social media tribute as she celebrated her first Mother's Day as a new mom.

"There's so many things to say but not enough words. The love I have for this woman is beyond this life time and the next. I never thought I'd experience a love like this," Wilson writes alongside a series of photos of the couple and their baby girl.

"Just when I thought I felt all the love that it was to feel. You blessed me with our beautiful baby girl! I can't even explain how amazing it has been watching you be a great mother to our child. She definitely has the perfect example of a real woman!" he continues.