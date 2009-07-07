Paris Jackson Calls Michael ‘The Best Father You Can Ever Imagine’

As the star-studded tribute to the King of Pop concluded, Michael Jackson’s own children, Prince Michael, 12, Paris Katherine, 11, and Prince Michael II (Blanket), 7, took the stage during a group performance of “Heal the World.”

After the song, Paris gave an impromptu speech from the stage surrounded by the Jackson family.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“I just want to say ever since I was born, Daddy has been the best father you can ever imagine,” she said through tears. “And I just want to say I love him so much.”

Her aunt Janet Jackson then took her into her arms for a hug before the entire Jackson family left the stage, closing the service that lasted more than two hours.

The moving tribute was especially startling because it marked one of the first times Michael’s daughter has ever been heard publicly.

Source: PEOPLE