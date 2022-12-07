Paris Hilton Talks IVF Journey, Says She Got Her 'Eggs Stocked and Ready' During the Pandemic

Paris Hilton and husband Carter Reum are ready to expand their family.

During an interview with PEOPLE on Wednesday at The Hollywood Reporter's Women in Entertainment Gala, the Love Rush fragrance founder discussed the couple's plan to have a baby after the pair tied the knot late last year.

Hilton, 41, shared that she and Reum, also 41, began the IVF process during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We started going and doing it like a few months in because the world was shut down," she told PEOPLE. "We knew we wanted to start a family, and I was like, 'This is perfect timing. Usually I'm on a plane 250 days out of the year, and let's just get all of the eggs stocked and ready,' and we have tons of them just waiting."

Still, the This Is Paris star said the pair wanted to give themselves some time after they wed in November 2021.

"We really wanted to enjoy our first year of marriage together as a couple, you know, before bringing kids into the mix," she said. "So now that we just had our year anniversary, I can't wait for 2023."

While Hilton is planning to have her first child with Reum, the venture capitalist is already a dad to a daughter whom he shares with former reality star Laura Bellizzi.

Last month, the "Stars Are Blind" singer celebrated her first anniversary with Reum by jetting off to a beautifully secluded getaway at the Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi located on a private island in the Indian Ocean.

Discussing her biggest takeaway from her first year of marriage to Reum, Hilton told PEOPLE on Wednesday: "I'm just so happy. He's so kind and so loyal and sweet and funny and brilliant. He's just my perfect person, and I just adore him so much. He just makes me feel like a princess every single day, and I'm so excited for our family starting next year."

Hilton and Reum got married on Nov. 11, 2021, at a private estate, surrounded by friends and family, including Kim Kardashian, Paula Abdul, and aunt Kyle Richards. Their nuptials were captured for her 13-part Peacock docuseries Paris in Love.

Hilton was first romantically linked to the businessman at a Golden Globes after-party in January 2020 after they began dating the November before. They then got engaged last February.

In April, Hilton revealed on an episode of Nikki and Brie Bella's The Bellas Podcast that she and Reum have "been talking about kids since the beginning — since the first couple, like, months of dating." Hilton said that the pair "would love to have twins."

"I think that would be amazing," she added, before noting that they would like "three or four" children overall.

"I would like a twin boy and girl just to, like, get both, but whatever happens happens," Hilton said at the time. "But I would love that or twin girls because I love girls."