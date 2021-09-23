Paris Hilton 'Worried' About Future Daughter London Dating: 'Probably Going to Be a Strict Mom'

Paris Hilton predicts she'll be a "strict" mom one day.

The star, her sister Nicky Hilton Rothschild and their mom Kathy Hilton co-hosted the Christmas in September event, a 2021 Toy Drive for Children's Hospital, on Tuesday in Los Angeles. They spoke to Extra during the event, when Paris, 40, shared one worry she has about having a daughter, which she previously revealed she'd name London.

"I'm probably going to be a strict mom. I'm just worried for when my baby London says, 'Mom, I want to go on a date, I want to go to a club,' and I'm going to go, 'No,' " she said.

Nicky, 37, said Paris is great as an aunt to her two kids, daughters Theodora "Teddy" Marilyn, 3½, and Lily-Grace Victoria, 5: "They adore her. … She's usually in a bubblegum-pink outfit with several … toys, and they just think she's like [a] big Barbie doll."

Paris and fiancé Carter Reum, also 40, got engaged on Feb. 13 after more than a year of dating. She has previously been open about her desire to become a parent.

Back in January, she revealed on an episode of The Trend Reporter with Mara podcast that she started the in vitro fertilization process, saying she started looking into IVF because it was "the only way" she could ensure that she can have "twins that are a boy and a girl."

"We have been doing the IVF, so I can pick twins if I like," Hilton said at the time, explaining that longtime friend Kim Kardashian West — who welcomed two children via surrogate — was the one "who told me about that. I didn't even know anything about it."