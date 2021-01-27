"We have been doing the IVF, so I can pick twins if I like," the heiress said on The Trend Reporter with Mara podcast

Paris Hilton Reveals She's Started IVF Process with Boyfriend Carter Reum, Says It Was 'Tough' but 'Worth It'

Paris Hilton is opening up about her plans to start a family.

The DJ and heiress, 39, revealed on Tuesday's episode of The Trend Reporter with Mara podcast that she's started in vitro fertilization (IVF) with boyfriend Carter Reum, praising the 39-year-old businessman for being "so supportive" throughout the process.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

According to Hilton, she started looking into IVF because it was "the only way" she could ensure that she can have "twins that are a boy and a girl."

"We have been doing the IVF, so I can pick twins if I like," Hilton shared, explaining longtime friend Kim Kardashian — who welcomed two children via surrogate — was the one "who told me about that. I didn't even know anything about it."

"I'm happy that she told me that advice and introduced me to her doctor," Hilton said.

Image zoom Paris Hilton | Credit: Getty Images

The "Stars Are Blind" singer added that she's already completed the egg retrieval procedure.

"It was tough, but I knew it would be worth it. I did it a couple of times," she recalled, before commending Reum. "Just doing it together and having a partner that is just so supportive and always makes me feel just like a princess all the time ... that it wasn't that bad."

In the interview, Hilton also called Reum her "dream guy," saying that she's "100 percent" sure he is the one for her.

"I'm really excited just to move on for the next step of my life and finally just have a real life," she said. "Because I really do believe that having a family and having children is the meaning of life. And I haven't got to experience that yet, because I didn't feel like anybody deserved that love from me, and now I finally found the person who does."

Image zoom Paris Hilton and Carter Reum | Credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock

Hilton and Reum, who have known each other for more than a decade, started dating in 2019 after reconnecting at a Thanksgiving lunch with their families.

In September, Hilton spoke about her plans to have twins, sharing that she's already picked out a name for her future daughter.

"I have baby London, which is the girl, and I'm trying to figure out a name for the boy," she during an episode of the LadyGang podcast on PodcastOne. "So if you have any suggestions, I'm asking my friends. I don't want a theme of cities, but I don't know — it's hard to decide. London for sure for the girl; the boy, I'm just still trying to decide on."

Last month, The Simple Life alum celebrated her one-year anniversary with Reum by posting a sweet tribute on her Instagram.

RELATED VIDEO: Paris Hilton Says Boyfriend Carter Reum 'Transformed Her Life' as She Wishes Him a Happy Anniversary

"Happy 1 year Anniversary my love!😍 I love that we celebrate our love every month! I can't believe it's only been a year. It feels like I've been with you a lifetime!" Hilton captioned a video montage, set to her 2006 track "Heartbeat," that featured the pair spending time together over the past year.

"I have never felt so close to another person in my life. And that's because you're the first one who tore down the walls I built around my heart and opened up my heart in a way that I didn't know was possible," she continued. "I truly believe that we were custom-made for each other and meant to be. Nothing in my life has ever felt so right or so perfect!"