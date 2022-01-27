The newly married star also shares why she is keeping her other favorite name a secret

Paris Hilton Shares What She Wants to Name Her Future Daughter and the Sweet Meaning Behind It

Paris Hilton already knows what she'll be naming her future baby girl.

On Thursday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the 40-year-old expressed her interest in having "two or three" kids and shared what she wants to name her little ones.

"The girl is gonna be named London Marilyn Hilton Reum," she says, going on to explain the meaning behind the moniker. "Marilyn after my grandmother and London because it's my favorite city and I think Paris and London sound cute together."

Hilton, who tied the knot with businessman Carter Reum in a three-day ceremony in November, says while she knows what she wants to name her second child she would not be revealing the secret.

"I'm not gonna say yet because I'm scared someone will steal the name," she tells DeGeneres.

The Paris In Love star says she doesn't know anyone with the name and jokes she wants to "trademark it."

Despite DeGeneres trying to guess the name — which Hilton confirms is another country or city — the reality star stayed mum.

Earlier this week, Hilton said on E! News' Daily Pop that having a child is "definitely one of my top priorities."

"I would want twins first," she added. "I don't know it's hard to say. I always wish I had an older brother because I feel like if I did then he would protect me and things like that in school."

With this revelation in mind, she continued, "Maybe a boy first."

In January 2021, Hilton revealed she started the in vitro fertilization (IVF) process, praising Reum for being "so supportive."

While on The Trend Reporter with Mara podcast, Hilton said she began researching IVF options because it was "the only way" she could guarantee that she can have "twins that are a boy and a girl."