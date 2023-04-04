Paris Hilton Shares New Photos with Son Phoenix Barron, 11 Weeks: 'My Whole World'

The businesswoman and husband Carter Reum welcomed their first baby together on Jan. 16

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez

Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 4, 2023 12:16 AM
Paris Hilton first look at baby photos
Paris Hilton and son Phoenix Barron Hilton Reum. Photo: Dennis Gocer/Shutterstock

Paris Hilton is celebrating motherhood.

The businesswoman, 42, shared scenes from a gorgeous black-and-white photoshoot of her and husband Carter Reum's baby boy, Phoenix Barron Hilton Reum, to Instagram on Monday.

"My whole heart. 😍💙 #MommyMonday," wrote Hilton alongside photos of her embracing her son, born on Jan. 16.

This is the first baby for Hilton and Reum, who had previously expressed a desire to expand their family after getting engaged in February 2021 and tying the knot in a three-day wedding celebration that November.

In the post's comment section, makeup artist Spencer Barnes wrote, "Awww 🥰 I still remember you talking about wanting to be a mom one day on location filming The SL#5 🏕️ 🛶 Wow! I'm so happy to see your motherhood BOSS mom unfold! Bless your beautiful family."

Fans also echoed similar sentiments. One wrote, "From queen to queen mother 😍," while another called the mother-son duo: "QUEEN PARIS AND HER LITTLE PRINCE 👑."

Paris Hilton, Carter Reum arrives at the 11th Annual LACMA Art + Film Gala at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

The media personality gushed about her son last month during an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, calling him a "little angel."

"I'm so obsessed with him. My whole heart feels so full," she said at the time. "I feel like my life is so complete now."

Speaking about Phoenix during a February episode of her iHeartRadio podcast This Is Paris, she revealed — while reading an excerpt from her memoir, Paris — that she came up with his name 10 years ago.

"If all goes well, by the time you read this, Carter and I will have a baby boy. We plan to name him Phoenix, a name that I decided on years ago when I was searching cities, countries, and states on a map looking for something to go with Paris and London," she read.

RELATED VIDEO: Paris Hilton Reveals Mom Kathy Hilton Didn't Know About Son Phoenix Until He Was 'Over a Week Old'

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

While adding that his middle name is a tribute to her late grandfather, Barron Hilton, she continued: "Phoenix has a few good pop culture reference points, but more importantly it's the bird that flames out and then rises from the ashes to fly again. I want my son to grow up knowing that disaster and triumph go around and come around throughout our lives. And that this should give us great hope for the future."

After his arrival, she shared with PEOPLE that she was "so excited" to have expanded her family.

"It's always been my dream to be a mother, and I'm so happy that Carter and I found each other," said Hilton. "We are so excited to start our family together, and our hearts are exploding with love for our baby boy."

Related Articles
Al Roker's Daughter Courtney Roker Shows Off Her Baby Bump: 'Baby (& Mama) Is Growing' Can we do a tout of this pic? https://www.instagram.com/p/CqjBFxLuieb/?hl=en
Al Roker's Pregnant Daughter Shows Off Bump: 'Baby (& Mama) Is Growing' 
Jenna Bush Hager Shares Photos from Travels with Kids Last Month: 'March Madness'
Jenna Bush Hager Shares Sweet Photos from Travels with All Three of Her Kids: 'March Madness'
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: Sarah Polley attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jemal Countess/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images); https://www.instagram.com/p/Cqfiu1KAqAC/ . Sarah Polley/Instagram
Sarah Polley's 11-Year-Old Told Her to Return Her Oscar in April Fools' Prank: 'Given By Mistake'
https://www.instagram.com/p/CqhbunnO4vI/. Kimberly Stewart/Instagram
Kimberly Stewart Enjoys Maui with Her and Benicio Del Toro's Daughter, 11 — See the Sunny Shots!
Shakira and her sons
Shakira Hopes to Provide 'Stability' for Sons Sasha and Milan in Miami After Gerard Piqué Split
https://www.instagram.com/andersoncooper/?hl=en.Anderson Cooper/Instagram
Anderson Cooper Says Son Wyatt, 2, Likes to 'Keep NYC Clean' as They Sweep Street Together: Photo
https://www.instagram.com/p/CqgFeoopyiK/. Alex Rodriguez/Instagram
Alex Rodriguez Celebrates Daughter Natasha on Attending University of Michigan: 'All the Emotions'
AJ McLean Attends Daddy-Daughter Dance with His Girls, Then Treats Them to 'Super Mario Bros.' Premiere: Photos
AJ McLean Attends Daddy-Daughter Dance with His Girls, Treats Them to 'Super Mario Bros.' Premiere
https://www.instagram.com/madonna/. Madonna/Instagram; Madonna at the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards held at Crypto.com Arena on February 5, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images)
Madonna Shows Off Twins Stella and Estere Modeling Outfits They Crocheted Themselves: 'Girl Power'
dwayne wade, gabrielle union, Zaya Wade
Gabrielle Union, Zaya Wade Strike a Pose with Kaavia Ahead of GLAAD Awards: 'Didn't Come to Play'
Maralee Nichols Celebrates 'Simple Things' with Son Theo amid True Thompson's Lavish 5th Birthday
Maralee Nichols Enjoys 'Simple Things' with Son amid Khloe Kardashian's Birthday Party for True
Tom Brady kids
Tom Brady Enjoys Miami Art Gallery Outing with Son Ben and Daughter Vivian — See the Photos!
Khloe Kardashian Throws Daughter True a Cute Octonauts-Themed 5th Birthday Party
Khloé Kardashian Throws Daughter True a Lavish 'Octonauts'-Themed 5th Birthday Party: Photos
Chris Pratt and son Jack
Chris Pratt Says Son Jack, 10, 'Freaked Out' Seeing Dad in 'Super Mario Bros. Movie' (Exclusive)
Emma Heming Willis Shares Family Photos of Bruce and Daughter Mabel Ray for Her 11th Birthday. https://www.instagram.com/p/CqhTCMBukAR/?hl=en. Emma Heming Willis/Instagram
Emma Heming Willis Shares Family Photos of Bruce and Daughter Mabel Ray for Her 11th Birthday
https://www.tiktok.com/@kyliejenner/video/7216774261858405674?lang=en. Kylie Jenner/Tiktok
Kylie Jenner Shows Son Aire in TikTok Videos at Niece True's Birthday Party