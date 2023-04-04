Paris Hilton Shares New Photos with Son Phoenix Barron, 11 Weeks: 'My Whole World'

Paris Hilton is celebrating motherhood.

The businesswoman, 42, shared scenes from a gorgeous black-and-white photoshoot of her and husband Carter Reum's baby boy, Phoenix Barron Hilton Reum, to Instagram on Monday.

"My whole heart. 😍💙 #MommyMonday," wrote Hilton alongside photos of her embracing her son, born on Jan. 16.

This is the first baby for Hilton and Reum, who had previously expressed a desire to expand their family after getting engaged in February 2021 and tying the knot in a three-day wedding celebration that November.

In the post's comment section, makeup artist Spencer Barnes wrote, "Awww 🥰 I still remember you talking about wanting to be a mom one day on location filming The SL#5 🏕️ 🛶 Wow! I'm so happy to see your motherhood BOSS mom unfold! Bless your beautiful family."

Fans also echoed similar sentiments. One wrote, "From queen to queen mother 😍," while another called the mother-son duo: "QUEEN PARIS AND HER LITTLE PRINCE 👑."

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

The media personality gushed about her son last month during an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, calling him a "little angel."

"I'm so obsessed with him. My whole heart feels so full," she said at the time. "I feel like my life is so complete now."

Speaking about Phoenix during a February episode of her iHeartRadio podcast This Is Paris, she revealed — while reading an excerpt from her memoir, Paris — that she came up with his name 10 years ago.

"If all goes well, by the time you read this, Carter and I will have a baby boy. We plan to name him Phoenix, a name that I decided on years ago when I was searching cities, countries, and states on a map looking for something to go with Paris and London," she read.

RELATED VIDEO: Paris Hilton Reveals Mom Kathy Hilton Didn't Know About Son Phoenix Until He Was 'Over a Week Old'

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

While adding that his middle name is a tribute to her late grandfather, Barron Hilton, she continued: "Phoenix has a few good pop culture reference points, but more importantly it's the bird that flames out and then rises from the ashes to fly again. I want my son to grow up knowing that disaster and triumph go around and come around throughout our lives. And that this should give us great hope for the future."

After his arrival, she shared with PEOPLE that she was "so excited" to have expanded her family.

"It's always been my dream to be a mother, and I'm so happy that Carter and I found each other," said Hilton. "We are so excited to start our family together, and our hearts are exploding with love for our baby boy."