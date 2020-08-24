"I had a really amazing conversation with Kim [Kardashian] about it," the heiress said of her decision to freeze her eggs a few years ago

Paris Hilton Says Kim Kardashian 'Inspired' Her to Freeze Her Eggs: 'I Think Every Woman Should Do It'

Paris Hilton is opening up about her decision to freeze her eggs — and revealing that friend Kim Kardashian West inspired her to do so.

Speaking with The Sunday Times, Hilton, 39, shared that she froze her eggs a few years ago after a conversation with Kardashian West, 39.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I had a really amazing conversation with Kim [Kardashian] about it," Hilton said in the interview, adding that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star recommended her own doctor.

"She introduced me to her doctor, and I was so inspired by her to actually do it," Hilton said. "I think every woman should do it because you can really control it and not have that ‘Oh my God, I need to get married.’ "

Hilton shared that when she eventually does have kids, she hopes for a little girl, telling the Times, "I’m obsessed with dressing them up and having a mini-me," adding that she'd also be open to twins "because then you get both [girl and boy] at once."

Image zoom Paris Hilton

Hilton is currently dating Carter Reum, and a source recently told PEOPLE that she "has never been happier and finally met her match" in the entrepreneur.

"They are head over heels in love with each other," the source added.

The pair celebrated their one-year anniversary in April, and the heiress marked the occasion with an Instagram tribute.

Image zoom Paris Hilton and boyfriend Carter Reum

"Happy Anniversary my love," Hilton wrote, sharing a photo of the couple sharing a kiss. "My favorite thing to do is make memories with you. Your kisses are magical.⚡️ I love being yours and knowing you're mine. 😍😍"

Hilton told the Sunday Times that she thinks Reum will be the "best dad" someday and that she hopes to "have a family" with him.