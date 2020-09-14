Paris Hilton previously revealed last month that Kim Kardashian West "inspired" her to freeze her eggs a few years ago

Paris Hilton Is Planning to Have Boy/Girl Twins — and Reveals Name She Has Chosen for Her Daughter

Paris Hilton has her sights set on becoming a mother — of two!

On Tuesday's episode of the LadyGang podcast on PodcastOne, the 39-year-old heiress reveals her (very specific) plans for her family, including the fact that she already has one of her future children's names picked out.

"First one, we're planning it already, is going to be a boy and girl twin," says Hilton. "When you freeze your eggs, you can pick if you get a boy, you get a girl, you get twins."

"I have baby London, which is the girl, and I'm trying to figure out a name for the boy," she adds. "So if you have any suggestions, I'm asking my friends. I don't want a theme of cities, but I don't know — it's hard to decide. London for sure for the girl; the boy, I'm just still trying to decide on."

She also touches on mental health during the episode, which airs amid the Monday premiere of her YouTube Originals documentary, This Is Paris.

"I don't hate all therapists, I'm just scared of therapy," Hilton says. "Especially being in the public eye, I don't trust [therapists]. I feel like as soon as I tell them something, they're going to go brag about it to their friends or tell their husband or wife or whoever ... then one day they're gonna write a book about me. I'm so weird about that. I would never have a therapist, honestly."

Hilton, who has been dating businessman and family friend Carter Reum since April of last year, previously opened up about her decision to freeze her eggs a few years ago — revealing that friend Kim Kardashian West inspired her to do so.

"I had a really amazing conversation with Kim [Kardashian] about it," Hilton said in the interview with The Sunday Times, adding that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star recommended her own doctor.

"She introduced me to her doctor, and I was so inspired by her to actually do it," Hilton said. "I think every woman should do it because you can really control it and not have that, 'Oh my God, I need to get married.' "

Hilton shared that when she eventually does have kids, she hopes for a little girl, telling the Times, "I'm obsessed with dressing them up and having a mini-me," adding that she'd also be open to twins "because then you get both [girl and boy] at once."

A source told PEOPLE earlier this year that Hilton "has never been happier and finally met her match" in entrepreneur Reum. "They are head over heels in love with each other," the insider added.

The pair went Instagram official while celebrating their one-year dating anniversary this past April, and the heiress marked the occasion with an Instagram tribute.

"Happy Anniversary my love," Hilton wrote, sharing a photo of the couple sharing a kiss. "My favorite thing to do is make memories with you. Your kisses are magical.⚡️ I love being yours and knowing you're mine. 😍😍"