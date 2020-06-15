Nicky Hilton Rothschild and Tessa Hilton brought their daughters to the family gathering, where "Auntie" Paris Hilton had a ball

'Auntie' Paris Hilton Is 'Reunited' with Her Nieces in Adorable Family Photos: 'My Lil Angels'

"Auntie Paris" has her best girls back by her side!

Amid the ongoing coronavirus global health crisis, Paris Hilton has finally "reunited" with her family — including sister Nicky Hilton Rothschild, sister-in-law Tessa Hilton and their daughters.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In one particularly sweet family shot, the three women pose with Nicky's daughters Theodora "Teddy" Marilyn, 2, and Lily-Grace Victoria, 4 next month, plus Tessa and Barron Hilton's 3-month-old baby girl Milou Alizée.

"Reunited and it feels so good🥰 Love my beautiful family so much! 💕👯‍♀️👯‍♀️👯‍♀️💕," Paris, 39, captioned her photo, while Tessa wrote alongside the same one, "The family is getting bigger! First time we were able to all get together since Milou was born💘💞💓"

Other images on Paris' Instagram feed included ones of her holding hands with her two older nieces, who seemed to be having a blast leading their aunt around the great outdoors. "Love my lil angels. 💕👩‍👧‍👧💕 #AuntieParis," the socialite wrote in the caption of one such photo.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Image zoom From L to R: Teddy Rothschild, Nicky Hilton Rothschild, Lily-Grace Rothschild, Paris Hilton, Milou Hilton and Tessa Hilton Paris Hilton/Instagram

Paris shared even more glimpses at the family's fun time together to her Instagram Story on Sunday, including a sweet clip of herself and her two older nieces playing with a rainbow filter.

"Love you!" Paris tells Lily-Grace, who leans in for a selfie and says, "Love you" back to her aunt.

"Cheese!" Teddy says as the camera pans to her, going on to express her admiration for the colorful filter.

Other adorable footage shows Teddy calling a butterfly filter "beautiful," exploring the outdoor pool area and joining her big sister to dig into a box of brightly decorated, summer-themed cookies.

Image zoom Paris Hilton and niece Lily-Grace Paris Hilton/Instagram

Image zoom Teddy Rothschild Paris Hilton/Instagram

RELATED VIDEO: Besties! Nicky Hilton Rothschild's Daughter Lily-Grace, 3, Bonds with "Auntie" Paris Hilton

Back in September, Paris told PEOPLE that being an aunt makes her want her "own little baby Paris."

"I'm the cool aunt. I'm Auntie P," she said on an episode of PeopleTV. "Lily-Grace looks exactly like I did when I was a baby, and she'll come over and I collect all these toys and Barbies and all these fun kid things, and I always buy her tons of gifts. I definitely spoil them."