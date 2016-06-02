The heiress and socialite celebrated her sister's baby girl with a glamorous baby shower in New York City Wednesday

Paris Hilton Throws Sister Nicky a Chic N.Y.C. Baby Shower: 'I Can't Wait to Meet This Little Girl!'

Only the chicest baby showers for Nicky Hilton Rothschild will do — on both coasts!

Paris Hilton threw a baby shower for her younger sister on Wednesday at the Waldorf Astoria New York’s Waldorf Towers. She wore a floor-length yellow dress with floral embroidery and elegant crystal-colored jewelry, while Hilton Rothschild, 32, opted for a shorter white lace maternity dress.

The heiress and former reality star, 35, shared photos from the bash on Instagram, including a sweet shot of her touching her sister’s growing baby bump.

“Can’t wait to meet this little girl!” she wrote, alongside the hashtag, “#AuntParis.”

Paris Hilton/Instagram

Their daughter will be the first child for Hilton Rothschild and banker husband James Rothschild, whose exciting news PEOPLE learned in January.

“Beautiful day with my mom & sis,” Hilton captioned a shot of herself, Hilton Rothschild, and their mom. “Love my family so much! #NickysBabyShower”

Aside from great company, guests at the elegant event enjoyed an adorable cake inspired by French designer D. Porthault. The chic confection featured a pretty pink-and-white pattern, topped with a jeweled baby rattle and rubber duck.

“Hosted a beautiful baby shower for my sister @NickyHilton today at the #WaldorfTowers,” Hilton captioned the cake shot on Instagram. “Love her #Porthault cake & seeing all our New York friends together to celebrate the new baby.”

This was the second baby shower for Hilton Rothschild, who is due in early July. In May, she celebrated with friends and family at Hotel Bel-Air in Los Angeles, amidst lots of pink decorations.

“My sister is literally the most beautiful fashionable pregnant woman I’ve ever seen in my life!” Hilton wrote at the time, alongside an Instagram photo of herself and Hilton Rothschild at the west-coast shower.

“I’m feeling great!” Hilton Rothschild told PEOPLE in May about how her pregnancy has been going thus far.

She even gave a hint of what’s to come for the baby’s sweet sleep space, adding, “I’m doing the nursery right now. I like it classic and simple and pretty … It’s a unisex look.”

Hilton also told PEOPLE exclusively that she’s completely over the moon for her sister — and will be flying in from Ibiza to be home for her niece’s arrival.

“I cannot wait,” she said. “The baby is going to be so beautiful, and I’m so excited to be an aunt for my first time.”