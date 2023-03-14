Paris Hilton Says She's 'Never Felt More Ready for Anything' Than Motherhood: 'Heart Feels So Full'

Paris Hilton is opening up about how she hopes to heal as she focuses on family in her next chapter

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Published on March 14, 2023 05:47 PM
Paris Hilton and Carter Milliken Reum attend The Wallis Delivers: Al Fresco Night presented by The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on September 24, 2021 in Beverly Hills, California
Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty

Paris Hilton feels ready for her new chapter as a mom.

Speaking with ABC News Studios' Impact x Nightline in a clip shared exclusively with PEOPLE, Hilton explained that she knew she wasn't ready to be a mom until she found the right partner, which she did in husband Carter Reum.

"I wasn't even looking at this point, then meeting him, the walls just started coming down from my heart for the first time," she says in the interview.

After welcoming son Phoenix Barron Hilton Reum in January, the "Stars Are Blind" singer, 42, raves that she's "just so in love" with her little boy.

"So happy, he's just such a precious angel. I'm just so in love with him," she shares.

Asked if she felt ready for motherhood after the many other struggles in her life — outlined in her newly released Paris: The Memoir — Hilton says that she's "never been more ready for anything in my life."

"[It's] a love that I've never experienced before. My heart just feels so full, and I just want to protect him."

Hilton also says that moving forward with her family is helping her heal from her past.

paris hilton
Paris Hilton. Kevin Mazur/Getty

"Creating my own family and a real life — because I've been kind of having to play this character and living this life for so long," she says of what helps. "And I feel like having a family, having children, is what I've always been meant to do."

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday night, the new mom chatted about life with her newborn.

"He is such an angel, he's the best," Hilton said of her newborn son, beaming that she can't stop staring at him. "I'm just so obsessed with him, I feel my heart is going to explode."

Equally obsessed? Hilton's mom Kathy, who is loving being a grandma. "[She's] obsessed with showing up all the time, unannounced," she joked. "I'm like, 'Mom, when did you get here?' 'Oh, I've been here for hours!' "

