Paris Hilton Says She's 'More Interested in Babies' Than Being a Billionaire

Paris Hilton is shifting her focus away from money.

The television star, 40, revealed during Tuesday's episode of the Just for Variety podcast that her driving force is no longer money as she is focused on her relationship with fiancé Carter Reum.

While the entrepreneur previously stated in her This Is Paris documentary that she would not slow down until she became a billionaire, Hilton told host Marc Malkin that she feels different these days.

"It was such a goal of mine before because I wasn't happy in my personal life," she said of making one billion dollars. "And also just going through what I went through, I always saw money as freedom and independence, and not being controlled. And I think that's why I just had that as my focus in life."

"And now that I am so incredibly happy and in love in my personal life, I'm not really interested in billions anymore. I'm more interested in babies," she explained.

While the hotel heiress didn't speak further about starting a family, she has previously expressed interest in the subject.

In a February episode of her iHeartRadio podcast, This Is Paris, Hilton said she and Reum "can't wait" to start a family together.

"It's something we've talked about a lot ever since we've been together," said the "Stars Are Blind" singer, who revealed one month prior that the couple started in vitro fertilization. "First the wedding, then the babies."

In January, Hilton revealed on an episode of The Trend Reporter with Mara podcast that she started IVF with her then-boyfriend, praising the businessman for being "so supportive" throughout the process.

According to Hilton, she started looking into IVF because it was "the only way" she could ensure that she can have "twins that are a boy and a girl."

"We have been doing the IVF, so I can pick twins if I like," Hilton shared, explaining longtime friend Kim Kardashian - who welcomed two children via surrogate - was the one "who told me about that. I didn't even know anything about it."

The singer also added that she's already completed the egg retrieval procedure.