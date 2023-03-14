Paris Hilton Says Mom Kathy Hilton Is 'Obsessed' with Visiting Baby Son Phoenix 'Unannounced'

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday night, the new mom discussed life with baby Phoenix Barron and her mom's frequent "unannounced" visits

By
Published on March 14, 2023 10:41 AM
Paris Hilton, Kathy Hilton
Paris Hilton and Kathy Hilton. Photo: Charles Sykes/Bravo/Getty

Paris Hilton's mom Kathy Hilton is "obsessed" with her new grandson.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday night, the new mom, 42, gushed about life with 2-month-old baby Phoenix Barron Hilton Reum, whom she shares with husband Carter Reum.

"He is such an angel, he's the best," Paris said of her newborn son, beaming that she can't stop staring at him. "I'm just so obsessed with him, I feel my heart is going to explode."

Equally obsessed? Paris' mom Kathy, who Paris said is loving being a grandma. "[She's] obsessed with showing up all the time, unannounced," Paris joked. "I'm like, 'Mom, when did you get here?' 'Oh, I've been here for hours!' "

Of course, Kathy, 64, has experience as a grandma. Daughter Nicky Hilton Rothschild, 39, shares three kids with husband James Rothschild: an 8-month-old son and daughters Lily-Grace Victoria, 6, and Theodora "Teddy" Marilyn, 5.

"Paris and Carter, we know you are going to be the most amazing parents," Kathy said in a statement to PEOPLE in January, upon news that Paris and Carter had quietly welcomed Phoenix via surrogate. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star added that she and husband Rick Hilton "are over the moon" after the birth of their grandson. "We are so thrilled for you both! Thank you for this perfect addition to our ever-growing, beautiful family."

US socialite Paris Hilton and her mother Kathy Hilton arrive for the Versace Fall/Winter 2023 fashion show on March 9, 2023, at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, California.
MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty

Elsewhere in her interview on The Tonight Show, Paris was asked what sort of playlist Phoenix likes — Fallon noting Paris' career as a DJ.

"Well, I actually sang his favorite lullaby, which is my song 'Stars Are Blind,' " the artist said, prompting cheers from the audience. "He has great taste in music."

That prompted Fallon to bring up Miley Cyrus' News Year's Eve special on NBC where Cyrus brought Hilton — along with Sia — out to sing the song. "I love her so much. She is so cool," Hilton said of Cyrus, who said is a fan of the song. "She is epic."

She went on to discuss her new book, Paris: The Memoir, noting how she was ready to "tell my truth" in the narrative, which details things like her experience living with ADHD and PTSD from the abuse she experienced in boarding school.

Paris also discusses her relationship with mom Kathy in the book. Among the things that have grown out of the their bond includes Hilton's love for pranking people. She even has a separate phone for making prank phone calls.

"My mom taught me," Paris confessed, she said of the "prank-calling afterparty" that they will often have at the end of a night. "She's the queen of prank calls. She's so good at it."

Hilton and her husband welcomed son Phoenix on Jan. 16, 2023.

"It's always been my dream to be a mother," Paris told PEOPLE at the time, adding, "I'm so happy that Carter and I found each other."

The pair, who married in late 2021, kept the news of their baby boy to themselves for over a week. Paris announced Phoenix's arrival eight days after his birth on Instagram with a close-up photo of her holding his hand, writing, "You are already loved beyond words 💙."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In February, Paris shared the first photos of her son and his name, which holds an extra special meaning. "From the moment I laid eyes on him, my heart felt so full," she said on her iHeartRadio podcast, This is Paris. "I feel like my life is so complete now. I always wanted to be a mom."

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon airs weeknights (at 11:35 p.m. ET) on NBC.

Related Articles
Paris Hilton and Carter Milliken Reum attend The Wallis Delivers: Al Fresco Night presented by The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on September 24, 2021 in Beverly Hills, California
All About Paris Hilton's Baby Boy Phoenix Barron
Paris Hilton and Nicky Hilton
Nicky Hilton Says Sister Paris 'Is on Cloud Nine' as First-Time Mom to Son Phoenix Barron
Paris Hilton and her mother Kathy Hilton with newborn baby boy, Phoenix Barron Hilton Reum, USA - 24 Jan 2023
Kathy Hilton Poses with Grandson After Paris Says She Didn't Know About Baby Until After Birth
Paris Hilton, Kathy Hilton
Paris Hilton Reveals Mom Kathy Hilton Didn't Know About Son Phoenix Until He Was 'Over a Week Old'
Paris Hilton attends the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California and broadcast on June 5, 2022, Paris The Memoir by Paris Hilton
The Biggest Revelations from Paris Hilton's New Memoir, Including How Demi Lovato Helped Her Overcome Trauma
https://www.instagram.com/p/Co3LJvuvRPn/?hl=en. Paris Hilton/Instagram
Paris Hilton Says She and Carter Reum Have 20 Boy Embryos Frozen and Are Still Trying for a Girl
paris hilton
Paris Hilton Says She Once Snuck Teenage Khloé Kardashian into a Club: 'Your Name Is Betsey Johnson'
Paris Hilton first look at baby photos
Paris Hilton Shares First Look at Her and Carter Reum's Son, Phoenix Barron — See the Photos!
In this image released on October 2, Paris Hilton attends Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 presented by Amazon Prime Video at the Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles, California; and broadcast on October 2, 2020.
Paris Hilton Says Fear of Childbirth from Past Trauma Led Her to Use a Surrogate: 'I'm So Scared'
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 26: Paris Hilton is seen in Manhattan on January 26, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Robert Kamau/GC Images)
Paris Hilton Reveals the Name of Her and Carter Reum's Baby Boy: 'I Decided Years Ago'
International influencer and star of “Paris in Love,” Paris Hilton makes an appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” airing Thursday, January 27.
Ellen DeGeneres Shows She Guessed Paris Hilton's Baby Name Last Year: 'What Do I Win? A Hotel?'
In this image released on October 2, Paris Hilton attends Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 presented by Amazon Prime Video at the Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles, California; and broadcast on October 2, 2020.
Paris Hilton Reveals She Had Abortion in Her Early 20s: 'I Was Not Ready for That'
Nicky Hilton Congratulates Sister Paris Hilton
Nicky Hilton Congratulates Sister Paris Hilton on Her Baby Boy: 'Welcome to Mommyhood'
Paris Hilton and Carter Reum attend the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada
Paris Hilton and Carter Reum's Relationship Timeline
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Mark Von Holden/Shutterstock (13039991ac) Kathy Hilton and Richard Hilton MenoLabs hosts viewing party for RHOBH'S Kathy Hilton, Los Angeles, California, USA - 20 Jul 2022; BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 10: Paris Hilton attends The Daily Front Row's 6th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on April 10, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
Kathy Hilton and Husband Rick Are 'Over the Moon' After Birth of Daughter Paris Hilton's Baby Boy
https://www.instagram.com/p/Co3LJvuvRPn/?hl=en. Paris Hilton/Instagram
Paris Hilton Celebrates 42nd Birthday with Star-Studded Party Featuring Rebel Wilson and Sister Nicky