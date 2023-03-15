Paris Hilton Says Pregnant Lindsay Lohan Should 'Soak in Every Moment': 'It's Just So Precious'

Paris Hilton is so excited about Lindsay Lohan's pregnancy news.

In an interview with Access Hollywood, Hilton opened about Lohan's pregnancy announcement on Tuesday and what advice she has for her.

"I'm so excited for her," Hilton, 42, said. "It's just exciting to see all of my friends growing up and starting families on their own. My advice is just to soak in every moment, because it's just so precious."

The Parent Trap star, 36, announced on Instagram Tuesday that she is expecting her first baby with husband Bader Shammas.

Paris Hilton and Lindsay Lohan. Michael Caulfield/WireImage

Alongside a photo of a white onesie that reads "coming soon," Lohan wrote, "We are blessed and excited! 🙏🤍👶🍼," tagging Shammas in the post.

Though Hilton and Lohan have feuded in the past, it seems the pair has moved on.

Paris Hilton; Lindsay Lohan. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images; Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

The "Stars Are Blind" singer even took a moment to congratulate the Mean Girls star on her engagement to Shammas in November 2021 during an episode of her This is Paris podcast.

"I also just saw that Lindsay got engaged," Hilton said. "And I know we've had our differences in the past, but I just wanted to say congratulations to her and that I am genuinely very happy for her."

A rep for the couple confirmed to PEOPLE that the actress married the Shammas in early July, after announcing her engagement with a series of Instagram photos in November 2021. "My love. My life. My family. My future," she wrote in the caption.

The news of Lohan's marriage came after the actress called Shammas her "husband" in an Instagram post.

"🎂❤️🥰I am the luckiest woman in the world. Not because I need a man, but because he found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace, all at the same time," Lohan began her caption of a photo of the two of them.

She added: "I am stunned that this is my husband. My life and my everything. ❤️every woman should feel like this everyday 💖🙏."

In June, Lohan shared another photo of the pair in celebration of Shammas' birthday. "My love! You're not only a great man, an incredible person, you're my best friend," she captioned the selfie.