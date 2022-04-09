"I would like a twin boy and girl just to, like, get both, but whatever happens happens," Paris Hilton says

Paris Hilton Says She and Husband Carter Reum 'Would Love to Have Twins': 'That Would Be Amazing'

Paris Hilton has babies on the brain!

"I love being married. I just feel like I finally found my perfect match and I just feel so safe," Hilton said of Reum, also 41. "I finally have my home and I just can't wait to start a family and have kids."

Explaining that she and Reum have "been talking about kids since the beginning — since the first couple, like, months of dating," Hilton said that the pair "would love to have twins."

"I think that would be amazing," the "Stars Are Blind" singer added, before noting that they would like "three or four" children overall.

"I would like a twin boy and girl just to, like, get both, but whatever happens happens," Hilton detailed. "But I would love that or twin girls because I love girls."

Paris Hilton and Carter Reum Paris Hilton and Carter Reum | Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

Hilton and her businessman beau tied the knot in a three-day wedding ceremony in November 2021.

Months earlier in January 2021, Hilton revealed that she had started the in vitro fertilization (IVF) process, and praised Reum for being "so supportive."

While on The Trend Reporter with Mara podcast, Hilton said she began researching IVF options because it was "the only way" she could guarantee that she can have "twins that are a boy and a girl."

Hilton added at the time that she already completed the egg retrieval procedure.

Earlier this year, Hilton chatted with PEOPLE about married life with Reum and how "it's the best feeling to get to build these new adventures in life with my person."

"Being married is such a great new chapter for both of us," she shared. "We've been so close and inseparable the past two years together so it's always felt like we're married."

"[He's] my best friend, so it feels so safe getting to grow together," the reality star continued.

Hilton echoed similar sentiments on the Bella twins' podcast, telling the duo of her relationship with Reum, "I just have never felt like this in my life, like so safe, and I trust him."