Paris Hilton's Husband Carter Reum 'Got Chills' When He Realized How Much Son Phoenix Looks Like Her

Paris Hilton and Carter Reum raved about their experience as new parents during their conversation on the singer's podcast

Angela Andaloro
Published on April 21, 2023 01:44 PM
Paris Hilton and Carter Reum can't get enough of their "little angel."

The entrepreneur, 42, appeared on his wife's I Am Paris podcast, where the couple raved about their life as new parents to infant son Phoenix Barron Hilton Reum.

Reum called his baby boy the "cutest little thing in the world."

"He literally just melts my heart," the new mom, 42, agreed. "My heart just feels so full, like my life is so complete now."

Reum asked his wife who she thinks their little guy looks like, to which she replied, "I think he looks like me."

"Thank God," he agreed with a laugh. "I'm hoping he looks like you, he shares both of our brains, is tall like Dada, funny like Dada, and can dance like Mama. What do you think of that combo?"

"That's hot," she replied with a laugh.

"I'm just so in love with him. I just look in his eyes and he's so innocent and I just want to protect him from everything," the new mom said, to which her husband points out Phoenix "has her eyes."

"I saw his eyes the other day and having looked into your eyes so many times, I kind of got chills because that's Paris' eyes," he shared.

The "Stars Are Blind" singer noted, "His baby photos look exactly like mine."

Elsewhere in the chat, Reum said thought he and Hilton "truly just make each other the best version of ourselves," as well as being "such good lovers and friends and teammates and parents to baby P."

Hilton said she felt equally fortunate. "I feel so lucky to have found you at the perfect time," the singer continued. "You're just the best."

